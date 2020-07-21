80°F
News

Man accused of driving wrong way on Highway 160 arrested

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
July 20, 2020 - 9:57 pm
 

A potentially deadly situation along Highway 160 was prevented by two Nye County Sheriff’s Office patrol officers just before midnight on Friday, July 3 when they saw a driver traveling northbound in the southbound lanes.

As noted in a sheriff’s office arrest report, Deputy Michael Connelly and Detective Josh Bissell were traveling south on the highway approaching Highway 372, when both observed a driver of a white Ford Ranger heading right in their direction.

“Detective Bissell had to activate the brakes and move to the right to avoid being struck by the vehicle,” Connelly’s report stated. “Detective Bissell and I turned around and activated the red and blue flashing lights on our vehicle, and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on said vehicle. The driver of the vehicle continued northbound in the southbound lane and almost struck a vehicle that was also traveling south.”

Connelly went on to say that the driver of the Ford Ranger, identified as Robert Nevarez, jumped over the center median at the intersection of 160 and Wilson Road, and continued northbound in the southbound lane.

“I called out a failure to yield on the vehicle, due to the driver of the vehicle failing to yield on the vehicle due to the driver failing to pull over,” Connelly’s report stated. “The driver of the vehicle began swerving in between the two southbound lanes and pulled into the Denny’s parking lot and parked in a parking space. I ran the plate and detective Bissell and I approached the vehicle, where we began speaking with the driver and sole occupant, identified as Robert Nevarez.”

After exiting his vehicle, Connelly noted that Nevarez’s gait was slow and unsteady, as he was leaning on his vehicle to keep himself from falling over.

“Nevarez stated to us that he knew what time it was and he was DUI,” Connelly stated in the report. “Nevarez stated he was a retired cop out of California. Detective Bissell escorted Nevarez to the front of our vehicle where Nevarez began leaning on the vehicle for balance. I asked Nevarez how much alcohol he drank this evening and he stated ‘many beers.’ I asked Nevarez how many beers he drank and he advised me he drank approximately seven to nine Bud Light beers.”

Connelly also noted that Nevarez asked Detective Bissell if he could park his truck and walk home due to his intoxication.

“While I was speaking to Nevarez, I could smell a strong odor of an unknown intoxicating beverage emitting from his breath as he spoke to me,” the report stated. “I noticed his speech was slurred and his eyes were bloodshot and watery. Detective Bissell asked Nevarez if he would be willing to do a series of field sobriety tests but Nevarez refused. Due to my observations, statements made by Nevarez, and Nevarez’s driving pattern, he was placed under arrest and transported to the Nye County Detention Center where he consented to a blood test.”

Nevarez, according to the report, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, failing to maintain his travel lane and improper lane change.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Wildfire fought near Beatty
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A call for “all available units” at 5:20 a.m., Monday, July 20, sent members of the Beatty Volunteer Fire Department scrambling to Fleur de Lis Road off Highway 95 north of Beatty. A large plume of smoke visible from town signaled a sizable fire.

Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom was the keynote speaker at the 23rd annual Lake Tahoe Summit in South ...
Third recall attempt launched against Newsom
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Citing what it called “unaffordable housing, record homelessness, rising crime, failing school, independent contractors thrown out of work, exploding pension debt and now, a locked-down population while the prisons are empties,” Recall Gavin Newsom claimed more than 80,000 California voters have signed up to sign and circulate recall petitions in an attempt to remove Gov. Gavin Newsom from office.

The Spring Mountain National Recreation Area sign is seen outside Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 24, ...
Spring Mountains NRA bans campfires because of fire danger
Staff Report

Because of extremely high fire danger, the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest has updated its Stage II Fire Restrictions to include no campfires in developed campgrounds and day use areas. The restrictions will remain in place until forest officials determine that conditions have changed sufficiently to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfire.

Nye County Sheriff's Office
A traffic stop in Pahrump leads to multiple arrests
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A mix of five residents from Clark and Nye counties were arrested after a traffic stop led to an investigation by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office on July 8.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Provided by the Nye County Sheriff's Office, this photo sho ...
COVID-19 outbreak reaches Nye County detention centers
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For the last four months, COVID-19 has been steadily spreading throughout Nevada and though Nye County’s numbers remain low in comparison to the state as a whole, the county has certainly not escaped unscathed.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, July 15 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $24 million.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Taken from the presentation packet for the Nye County Schoo ...
Nye County School Board selects blend of three re-entry options
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After weeks of waiting and wondering, Nye County parents now know what the 2020-2021 school year will look like for their children. The precise details are still to be hammered out by the individual schools, but there is now a general overview of what the coming academic term will bring.

Getty Images The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, better known as CARES, is ...
Nye encourages community to participate in CARES funding surveys
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is asking the public to participate in two important surveys regarding the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, one focusing on small businesses and another centered on individuals and families, the results of which will help guide the county as it moves forward during the public health crisis.

Anthony Kitchingham
Clark County man accused of making bomb threat at Pahrump DMV arrested
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Clark County resident who was refused service at Pahrump’s Department of Motor Vehicles field office, is being accused of threatening to blow up the building, according to Nye County law enforcement officials.