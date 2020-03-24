Man arrested on alleged under the influence charge

A man said to be living behind a business for roughly a week was taken into custody on allegedly being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Ethan Walker, who suggested to sheriff's deputies that he was surrounded by angels, was taken into custody on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, on Saturday March 7.

A man said to be living behind a business for roughly a week was taken into custody on allegedly being under the influence of a controlled substance.

The incident, according to Nye County Sheriff’s Deputy Amanda Christen, occurred on Saturday, March 7, at approximately 10:30 a.m., along the 200 block of S. Highway 160.

As stated in a Sheriff’s Office declaration of arrest report, deputies responded to the location where they encountered the man identified as Ethan Walker, who suggested to deputies that he was surrounded by angels.

“Walker had erratic speech, erratic movements, and was hallucinating, stating that there were angels all around him,” Christen’s report stated. “I observed Walker’s pupils to be pinpoint, even though he was sitting in the shade while speaking with us. Walker’s face was reddened and he was not wearing a shirt and appeared to be sweating. It was a cool, breezy day where the average person would not be sweating from sitting in the shade.”

The report went on to state that there was an open beer can on the ground near where Walker was sitting.

“I observed the signs and symptoms Walker was exhibiting to be consistent with being under the influence of a controlled substance,” Christen noted in the report.

Christen’s report also stated that a sheriff’s office sergeant advised her that he dealt with Walker approximately one week earlier and Walker had admitted to using methamphetamine approximately one day prior.

“Walker was taken into custody for being under the influence of a controlled substance,” according to the report. “Walker was transported to the Nye County Detention Center and consented to a blood draw and booked in. While at the Nye County Detention Center, I observed Walker’s pupils to be enlarged to where there was very little color showing in the iris of his eyes. The blood was collected from Walker and booked into the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, to be submitted to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Department lab to be analyzed.”

Walker was also officially “trespassed” from the business, the report noted.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes