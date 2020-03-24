57°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Man arrested on alleged under the influence charge

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
March 24, 2020 - 12:41 pm
 

A man said to be living behind a business for roughly a week was taken into custody on allegedly being under the influence of a controlled substance.

The incident, according to Nye County Sheriff’s Deputy Amanda Christen, occurred on Saturday, March 7, at approximately 10:30 a.m., along the 200 block of S. Highway 160.

As stated in a Sheriff’s Office declaration of arrest report, deputies responded to the location where they encountered the man identified as Ethan Walker, who suggested to deputies that he was surrounded by angels.

“Walker had erratic speech, erratic movements, and was hallucinating, stating that there were angels all around him,” Christen’s report stated. “I observed Walker’s pupils to be pinpoint, even though he was sitting in the shade while speaking with us. Walker’s face was reddened and he was not wearing a shirt and appeared to be sweating. It was a cool, breezy day where the average person would not be sweating from sitting in the shade.”

The report went on to state that there was an open beer can on the ground near where Walker was sitting.

“I observed the signs and symptoms Walker was exhibiting to be consistent with being under the influence of a controlled substance,” Christen noted in the report.

Christen’s report also stated that a sheriff’s office sergeant advised her that he dealt with Walker approximately one week earlier and Walker had admitted to using methamphetamine approximately one day prior.

“Walker was taken into custody for being under the influence of a controlled substance,” according to the report. “Walker was transported to the Nye County Detention Center and consented to a blood draw and booked in. While at the Nye County Detention Center, I observed Walker’s pupils to be enlarged to where there was very little color showing in the iris of his eyes. The blood was collected from Walker and booked into the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, to be submitted to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Department lab to be analyzed.”

Walker was also officially “trespassed” from the business, the report noted.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Construction crews work on a cluster of ti ...
Area builder sees potential in tiny homes in Beatty
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Builder Terry Fisher is betting big on tiny homes in Beatty, constructing a cluster of them on the corner of Highway 95 and McDonald.

Albertsons Grocery Store (Thinkstock)
Major chain stores hiring extra workers
By Robin Flinchum Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

While Americans brace for the economic impact of COVID-19 related closures and resulting lost income, major outlet chains in the essential grocery and pharmacy categories offered some good news this week. Walmart, Albertsons, CVS, Walgreen’s and Family Dollar/Dollar Tree announced they would be hiring a combined nearly 265,000 workers nationwide to compensate for the demands placed upon them during the crisis (Kroger’s/Smith’s made no specific hiring announcement). In addition, employees who are already serving these companies during the pandemic are expected to receive one-time bonuses of between $150 and $500 each from their employers.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal) NHP dispatchers as of late, are fielding 911 c ...
NHP urges not to call 911 for road conditions
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) officials have a message for drivers traveling in the region: “Don’t call 911 for road conditions.”

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff's Office deputies shut down traffic in bo ...
Truck nearly tips over in mud bog
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Star Nursery truck nearly overturned on soft ground off the pavement along westbound Bell Vista Road just east of Barney Street, just before 11 a.m. on Monday, March 16.

Golden Casino Group
COVID-19 takes toll on Nevada hospitality jobs
Staff Report

The COVID-19 outbreak, and subsequent closure of Nevada’s gaming properties, has led to over 246,000 direct and indirect jobs related to the hotel and lodging industry, according to a recent report.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal "In 2020, people talk about “two Americas.” Duri ...
DEBRA SAUNDERS: Notes from my dining room table
By Debra J. Saunders Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

There are two Americas — those of us who can shelter in place and and edgier America for whom isolation is an excessive hardship.

Richard Brian/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Death Valley National Park remains open but s ...
Death Valley National Park closes many facilities, remains open
Staff Report

Death Valley National Park has limited services outside those that support visitor or resource protection as the park moves to comply with Executive Order N-33-20 issues by the California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Pictured is the Pahrump DMV office. Nevada DMV offices were c ...
DMV offices shut down statewide, 90-day extension issued
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles has closed its offices statewide in an effort to mitigate the spread of the new coronavirus outbreak. The DMV is one of a stream of shutdowns of government offices and private businesses in the state.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Attorney Carl M. Joerger literally is taking social distanci ...
Local attorney taking steps to avoid COVID-19
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Though fears and concerns of the COVID-19 virus have forced many local business operations to a grinding halt, the wheels of justice continue to roll for local attorney Carl M. Joerger.