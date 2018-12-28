Man dies after high-impact crash Thursday on Highway 160

One person is dead following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 160 and Mesquite Avenue, just after 7 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The driver of a Ford sedan died after failing to yield the right of way to a vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 160 at Mesquite Avenue just after 7 a.m., on Thursday morning. A fatal accident investigation team from Las Vegas along with NHP are investigating details of the high-impact collision.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Scott Williams said a man driving a Ford sedan was traveling eastbound on Mesquite attempting to cross the highway when the high-impact broadside collision occurred.

“It appears that the driver of a Ford sedan failed to yield the right of way to the driver of a Toyota Prius traveling southbound on the highway and entered into the intersection,” Williams said. “Both occupants were transported by ground to Desert View Hospital. It appears that the driver of the Ford was confirmed deceased. Both occupants were males, and as of yet, there is no indication of impairment. We have our fatal accident investigation team from Las Vegas on scene.”

A section of Highway 160 was blocked off in both directions until just after 11 a.m., as emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

The identities of both drivers had not been released by NHP by press time.

