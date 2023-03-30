Man dies following crash on US 95

A Nevada man has died following a vehicle crash along Highway 95 in Nye County just south of mile marker 93.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

According to a recently released Nevada Highway Patrol report, the incident occurred on March 21, at approximately 10:25 a.m., when troopers responded to a reported single-vehicle accident at the location.

Rollover mechanism

Upon arrival, it was determined that a Toyota Highlander was traveling southbound on the highway when for reasons unknown, the driver, identified as Gary Earl Oliver, 62, from Indian Springs, failed to maintain the marked travel lane and drifted into the center dirt median.

“The driver the steered the vehicle back toward the travel lanes, which caused the vehicle to rotate clockwise,” according to the report. “While rotating, the vehicle struck a concrete culvert causing it to overturn.”

Oliver, who was unrestrained at the time of impact, was partially ejected from the vehicle, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene.

Indian Springs is roughly 55 miles northwest of Pahrump.

The crash marks the Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command’s 14th fatal crash for 2023, resulting in 15 fatalities.

