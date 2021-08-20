Nye County Sheriff’s Office says man died by suicide after standoff in Pahrump

A man accused of shooting multiple rounds at his ex-girlfriend’s house is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after an hours-long standoff with the Nye County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

Nye County Sheriff's Office Facebook page

A man suspected of shooting at Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following an hours-long standoff on Thursday, according to authorities.

The sheriff’s office stated in a video release on Friday that Pahrump resident Jordan Nelson, 33, was pronounced dead at Desert View Hospital on Thursday following an approximately two-hour-long standoff.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office identified Nelson after several rounds were fired at his ex-girlfriends’s house, narrowly missing its occupants, in the area of Irene and Leslie streets at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to police.

NCSO deputies then responded to Nelson’s residence along Dana Way, near Leslie Street and West Mesquite Avenue, where the sheriff’s office said Nelson immediately began shooting at deputies and struck one police vehicle.

The SWAT team and a negotiator were brought to the scene, with negotiations occurring over the phone for roughly two hours. Nelson refused to exit the residence, the sheriff’s office said.

NSCO eventually deployed CS gas, or a common tear gas, and made entry into Nelson’s residence. Nelson was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was transported by ambulance to Desert View, where he was pronounced dead.

Several deputies were exposed to CS gas following the breach. Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue provided decontamination on-scene, authorities said. No other injuries were reported.