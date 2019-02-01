Man facing animal cruelty charges in Pahrump

The man arrested on animal cruelty charges last year has been bound over to District Court by Pahrump Justice of the Peace Lisa Chamlee.

Thinkstock As stated in a Nye County District Attorney’s new release, defendant Gregory Kerkorian was arrested on nine counts of felony animal cruelty following a preliminary hearing last month.

The man arrested on animal cruelty charges last year has been bound over to District Court by Pahrump Justice of the Peace Lisa Chamlee.

As stated in a Nye County District Attorney’s new release, defendant Gregory Kerkorian was arrested on nine counts of felony animal cruelty following a preliminary hearing last month.

“Judge Chamlee found the evidence sufficient to send the case for possible jury trial in the district court, where Kerkorian will be arraigned on March 4, 2019,” the release stated. “The prosecution ensued after the sheriff’s office found that seven cats had died of thirst and starvation after being left in a locked bedroom without food or water and that two birds had succumbed to thirst and starvation after being left in a cage with no access to food or water.”

Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia noted that someone has to speak for victims who can’t speak for themselves.

“We accept that responsibility,” Arabia said. “I have every confidence that Deputy District Attorney’s Michael Vieta-Kabell and Ronni Boskovich will follow up their success at this early stage by driving this case to a just conclusion.”

Kerkorian was charged on Sept. 20, 2018 with nine counts of animal cruelty felonies, and animal cruelty, second offense, five counts, also felonies.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com, on Twitter: @pvtimes