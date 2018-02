A Nevada inmate in prison since 1958 and serving two life sentences for first-degree murder died this month at age 83, the Nevada Department of Corrections announced.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Raymond Shuman died Feb. 2 in Carson Tahoe Medical Center in Carson City, the Nevada Department of Corrections announced.

Raymond Shuman died Feb. 2 in Carson Tahoe Medical Center in Carson City, the department said.

He had been housed at Northern Nevada Correctional Center prior to his admittance into the hospital.

He had been sent to prison from Mineral County on June 14, 1958.

A cause of death was not announced. An autopsy is planned.