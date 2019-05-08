Man killed in crash on U.S. 95 in Pahrump

Nevada Highway Patrol John Craft, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from his 1980 Ford Shay classic 1929 replica, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An 85-year-old North Las Vegas man was killed in a crash near Mercury in Nye County.

Just after 11:15 a.m. Thursday, John Craft, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from his 1980 Ford Shay classic 1929 replica after he was rear-ended by a Chrysler Town and Country on northbound U.S. Highway 95, at mile marker 11, near Mercury, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The impact redirected Craft’s vehicle into the left unpaved shoulder of the highway, striking a dirt embankment. He died at the scene, the Highway Patrol said.

His death marked the 15th fatal crash investigated this year by the agency in Southern Nevada.