43°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Man pleads guilty to killing, burying grandma in Nye County desert

By Katelyn Newberg Special to Pahrump Valley Times
February 15, 2022 - 1:55 pm
 
Matthew Ayala, who is accused of fatally shooting his grandmother, Yolanda Ayala, and burying h ...
Matthew Ayala, who is accused of fatally shooting his grandmother, Yolanda Ayala, and burying her body in the desert, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Matthew Ayala (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Matthew Ayala (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 30-year-old Las Vegas man accused of shooting his grandmother in the head and burying her body in two storage containers in the Nye County desert pleaded guilty but mentally ill to a murder charge on Feb. 11.

Matthew Ayala entered what is known as an Alford plea, which means he admitted only that prosecutors had enough evidence to prove his guilt, during a hearing in front of District Judge Tierra Jones.

He also faced a charge of robbery with a deadly weapon, but the plea deal only addressed the first-degree murder count, court records show.

Ayala was charged with murder with a deadly weapon in January 2021 after police found the body of his grandmother, Yolanda Ayala, buried in Amargosa Valley. Authorities found her body through location data on Matthew Ayala’s cellphone, prosecutor Marc DiGiacomo said.

“Based upon that, the police go out to the desert, they find a shallow grave with (his) grandma placed inside two bins filled with Christmas ornaments,” DiGiacomo said.

Matthew Ayala was living with his grandmother, but she was “starting to get scared of him” and was planning to move in with Matthew Ayala’s mother, DiGiacomo said. Her family became worried for her safety when Matthew Ayala drove to his mother’s house on Jan. 2, 2021, and said his grandmother had died in their northwest valley apartment.

Authorities found no record of the woman’s death or hospitalization, police said.

Neighbors reported that sometime around Dec. 31, they heard loud noises coming from the apartment and saw a man rolling a dolly with a large box out of the home. Using Matthew Ayala’s cellphone, detectives determined he drove out to the Nye County desert twice, once with a rented U-Haul truck, DiGiacomo said.

Yolanda Ayala was found with a “close-range” gunshot wound to her head, DiGiacomo said. A shotgun found in the apartment also had Matthew Ayala’s DNA on it.

As part of the plea deal, he must be separated from the general population in prison until a doctor finds that he does not require “acute mental health care,” court records show. If he is placed back in general population, he would continue to be given treatment for his mental illness.

“He has ongoing history of mental health problems that are somewhat undiagnosed,” DiGiacomo said. “But at least one doctor agrees he’s bipolar.”

Matthew Ayala’s public defender, Kathleen Hamers, declined to comment on the case.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nevada Wine Cellars Inc., which operates the Pahrump Valley Winery at 3810 Winery Road, reporte ...
Pahrump Valley Winery owners file for bankruptcy
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Wine Cellars Inc., which operates the local winery at 3810 Winery Road in Pahrump, reported that it owes more than $1 million to its creditors, including $9,153 to the Nye County Treasurer’s Office, according to a document filed on Jan. 31 in a Las Vegas court.

Emergency crews responded to a structure fire at the landmark Binion Ranch near East Wilson and ...
Fire engulfs shed at Binion Ranch
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

At least two structures on the historic Binion Ranch property were destroyed by fire in September 2019.

A home under construction on Acoma Avenue in Pahrump, where home prices have climbed more than ...
Typical home value in Pahrump has climbed to $349K
By Eli Segall Special to Pahrump Valley Times

Southern Nevada’s fast-rising house prices set another all-time high in January, as last year’s hot streak carried over to the new year.