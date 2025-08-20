87°F
Man struck by passsing car on Highway 160

On Saturday, Aug. 9, at approximately 11 p.m. crews were dispatched to Begonia Street for a rol ...
On Saturday, Aug. 9, at approximately 11 p.m. crews were dispatched to Begonia Street for a rollover accident involving injuries. (Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue)
By Elijah Dulay Pahrump Valley Times
August 20, 2025 - 4:30 am
 

On Thursday, Aug. 7, just before 6 p.m., Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a mutual aid assignment on Highway 160 at approximately mile marker 41 for a pedestrian/motor vehicle accident.

When crews arrived, they found an immobilized vehicle with an occupant. When the person stepped out of the vehicle, they were struck by a passing car’s side-view mirror. Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Lewis confirmed the person was transported to Desert View Hospital.

Car vs. house on North Blagg Road

On Friday, Aug. 8, at approximately 5:30 p.m., crews responded to a motor vehicle accident on North Blagg Road.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a vehicle crashed into a house. The driver of the vehicle was a teenager. A front corner of the home was heavily damaged. Chief Lewis confirmed no injuries occurred in the house.

The teenager was allegedly speeding, which caused them to lose control of the vehicle and strike the structure. The teenager was transported by a personal vehicle to Desert View Hospital.

Single-vehicle rollover on Begonia Street

On Saturday, Aug. 9, at approximately 11 p.m., crews were dispatched to Begonia Street for a rollover accident involving injuries.

A law enforcement issue had originated at one of the local brothels prior and the vehicle leaving the scene then got involved in the rollover accident.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office took the vehicle’s occupants into custody. Chief Lewis confirmed they had minor injuries but didn’t require EMS transport to the hospital.

Single-vehicle rollover on Route 95

On Sunday, Aug. 10 around 2 p.m. crews were dispatched to mile marker 20 on U.S. Route 95 for a car accident with injuries.

Crews arrived and found a single-vehicle rollover. There were no entrapments but four people were transported to Centennial Hills Hospital in Las Vegas.

Small brush fire on Donner Street

On Sunday, Aug. 10 around 2:30 p.m. crews responded to a report of a possible backyard fire.

Upon arriving at the scene, crews found a slow-moving groundcover fire moving alongside the road. The fire was quickly extinguished without it spreading further. Chief Lewis confirmed there were no injuries.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

