Man suspected of child abuse arrested

A verbal argument that allegedly became physical led to the arrest of a local man.

William Biddle

A verbal argument that allegedly became physical led to the arrest of a local man.

As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Sgt. Nicholas Augustine responded to the incident, which occurred just after 12:30 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 26 at Ian Deutch Memorial Park.

Upon arrival, Augustine made contact with a male identified as William Biddle Sr.

“Biddle advised that he was at the park walking his dog when a juvenile began yelling profanities at him,” the report stated. “Biddle advised that a verbal argument ensued in which the teenager damaged Biddle’s truck. I began speaking with the juvenile, who advised that he was at the park with a female friend, and Biddle began to give him and the female he was with, dirty looks.”

Augustine’s report went on to note that when the alleged dirty looks continued, the juvenile questioned Biddle as to what he wanted.

Additionally, the juvenile advised Augustine that Biddle began walking toward him yelling profanities.

“Biddle picked up a stick and then struck the juvenile, whose right arm was covered in a cast in an attempt to inflict unjustifiable physical pain against the juvenile, and asking, ‘did that hurt?’ in violation of Nevada Revised Statute 200.508, that being child abuse,” according to the report. “This act was captured on witness cell phone video.”

As a result of Augustine’s initial investigation, Biddle was placed under arrest on suspicion of abuse, neglect or endangerment of a chile and was transported to the Nye County Detention Center.

Bail was set at $10,000.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes