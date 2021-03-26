58°F
News

Man transported to DVH after crash

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
March 26, 2021 - 2:04 am
 
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services EMTs prepare to tran ...
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services EMTs prepare to transport an elderly man to Desert View Hospital after he apparently lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a line of rocks in front of an Idaho Street residence.

An elderly man was transported to Desert View Hospital after losing control of his car and crashing into a line of decorative rocks at a residence on the 1700 block of East Idaho Street just before 12 p.m., on Wednesday, March 17.

Local resident Nona Charles said she was driving directly behind the man’s late-model silver sedan and witnessed the crash, after which she called 911.

“We were heading down Dandelion on the way home from the dollar store,” Charles said. “He was going a little fast, and he took that corner going around 40 miles an hour and I saw him hit the mailbox and I saw a whole bunch of smoke up in the air.”

Charles also remained at the scene out of concern for the driver until Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews arrived.

“He was an older man about 75-years-old and I think that he just lost control of his car,” she noted. “He was still sitting in the car when the paramedics got here. He looked like he was kind of shook up but I’m glad I turned around and I’m glad that he’s going to be OK.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Tonopah Convention Center and Union Plaza parking lots ...
Block grant projects reprioritized by Nye County
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Last year, Nye County commissioners had the opportunity to submit four applications for the fiscal year 2021 Community Development Block Grant Program but with several million dollars in funding requests submitted by various entities throughout the state of Nevada, and not enough money to cover them all, the applications were back before commissioners this month for review to determine which of the four should be designated as of highest priority.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times In this file photo, the Easter Bunny can be seen handing out ...
Easter celebration set for April 3 in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With Easter just over a handful of days away, the Easter Bunny is preparing to make a special trip to the Pahrump Valley the day before the holiday, where he will be stopping by the Community Easter Meal Curbside Pickup to greet the hundreds of attendees that are anticipated to make their way through the event on Saturday, April 3.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada AG's Office is hosting a series entitled Convers ...
Get familiar with the Nevada AG’s Office
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

What role does the Nevada Attorney General’s Office play? What is the scope of its functions and duties? Over what does the Nevada AG’s office have jurisdiction? What kind of programs and services does it offer Nevada residents?

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Hypno Comics owner George Chase is hosting a grand opening f ...
Comic shop to open at its new location
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Local residents will have the opportunity to meet Hollywood actor Sam Jones, as Pahrump’s Hypno Comics is hosting a Saturday, March 27 grand opening at its new location on 720 East Street beginning at 10 a.m.

Tom Rysinski/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Racers line up for technical inspections in Las Veg ...
Off-road racing returns to Nye in May
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Best In The Desert, the World Hare and Hound Championship is scheduled to take place in Tonopah from May 21 through May 23, according to the press release.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Residents and staff at Inspirations Senior Living were joine ...
Pahrump COVID-19 Prayer Service offers solace and hope
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It was a solemn and yet inspirational afternoon at Inspirations Senior Living Center as those who call the assisted living facility home gathered with staff and members of the general public for the COVID-19 Prayer Service.

Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal Execution chamber at the Nevada State Prison in Carson City
Death penalty ban proposed in Nevada Legislature bills
By Bill Dentzer and Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A pair of bills in the Nevada Legislature would ban the death penalty in Nevada, but they face an uncertain future even among Democrats.

Getty Images Nevada experienced the fourth largest weekly decrease in the price of gasoline th ...
Gas prices at a high, but stable
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nevadans have seen an increase in prices at the pump over the last month with a rise of 35 cents a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline in the period.

Brad White
Phone prankster suspect arrested by NCSO
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A series of phone calls to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line, led to the arrest of a local man.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Youth can have a big impact on the legislative process and ...
4-H to offer virtual classes on Nevada’s legislative process
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The legislative process is one of the key cornerstones of American government, giving rise to the laws that regulate our way of life but all too often, citizens, particularly youth, have little understanding of just how that process works. Next month, however, the 4-H Youth Development Program will provide young Nevadans with a virtual six-class series aimed at teaching them all about the legislative process and how they can make an impact on statewide policies being developed at the legislative level.