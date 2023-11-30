Man tried to carjack driver with knife: NCSO

A Pahrump man was arrested Sunday morning after he allegedly tried to stab a motorist with a knife on Highway 160 near McDonald’s, according to reports from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Steve Garcia

Deputies were dispatched to the area about 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 26 after dispatchers reported several calls of a man “jabbing a knife” at vehicles along the town’s busiest highway.

They found Steve Garcia, of Pahrump, walking northbound against traffic and wielding a knife at traffic, according to sheriff’s office reports.

Minutes earlier, Garcia had allegedly reached into the open window of a vehicle and tried to stab the driver with his knife, the report said, before he ran down the highway.

Deputies say they found Garcia’s knife in the parking lot of Wells Fargo Bank. They also recovered a meth pipe inside the suspect’s jacket, according to the arrest report.

Garcia was charged with assault, burglary, drug possession and DUI.

His bond was set at $12,000.