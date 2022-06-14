80°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Man who allegedly fled with woman’s purse containing $7,000 caught gambling at Lakeside Casino

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
June 14, 2022 - 10:28 am
 
(Nye County Detention Center) Chad Berkness
(Nye County Detention Center) Chad Berkness

A would-be “high-roller” was arrested and charged after allegedly making off with more than $7,000 last week.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jason Heaney was dispatched to a residence at approximately 7 p.m. for a report of a theft on June 6, according to an arrest report.

“According to the victim, she was getting a ride to her house from a male, identified as Chad Berkness,” Heaney’s report stated. “As Chad was dropping the victim off at her house, she got out of the car, and then tried to retrieve her purse out of the vehicle. While leaning inside of the vehicle, Chad very quickly drove away from the scene preventing, the victim from getting her purse.”

The report went on to state that the victim then tried to call Berkness to get her purse back.

The report did not state the nature of the relationship between the two.

Additionally, both Berkness and the alleged victim exchanged several text messages where Berkness reportedly informed her that he was coming back to return the purse, according to the report.

“Chad did not return the purse that night,” Heaney’s report stated. “The victim explained that she had recently sold a side-by-side, and that she had $7,000 inside of her purse that Chad had driven away with, along with several other items of value that were also inside of her purse.”

The following day at approximately 8:05 p.m., Heaney made contact with Berkness, who was reportedly gambling with a large sum of money, totaling more than $500 in a machine at Lakeside Casino.

“I learned that Chad had returned the purse back to the victim at her residence,” according to the report. “I contacted the victim via phone and she informed me that Chad did return her purse, but the $7,000 that she had inside her purse was missing and she also stated that she had two $20 bills in a wallet that were located inside of her purse, and that money was also missing.”

As a result of his initial investigation, Heaney arrested Berkness on a felony grand larceny charge for allegedly taking the victim’s purse containing the cash.

It’s unclear how much of the victim’s money was recovered.

Berkness was subsequently transported to the Nye County Detention center without incident.

Bail amount was set at $6,000.

Just last month, Berkness was taken into custody for allegedly burglarizing a local business.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Here’s how the races for Nye County commission are shaping up — so far

Challenger Ron Boskovich has a commanding lead over incumbent Leo Blundo for the District 4 seat, while incumbent Debra Strickland is inching toward the 51% mark necessary to claim a clean victory, according to preliminary results of Tuesday’s primary.

Death Valley (Deborah Wall/Special to Pahrump Valley Times)
Body recovered of Death Valley hiker who went missing
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Searchers located the body of John McCarry 69, from Long Beach, Calif., on June 1, according to a National Park Service news release.

(Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times) Contestant No. 11 McKenna Cunningham is crowned Miss ...
McKenna Cunningham named Miss Pahrump 2022
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

A dozen girls competed in the 46th annual pageant at Saddle West hotel and casino. Here are the results:

Lisa Chamlee (Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump judge Lisa Chamlee resigns citing safety, personal issues
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

“It was a very difficult decision,” Pahrump Justice of the Peace Lisa Chamlee told the Pahrump Valley Times. “I decided to resign for personal and safety reasons but I won’t expound any further on that.”

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Volunteers are shown scrubbing down a vehicle during the Sle ...
Sleep in Heavenly Peace Donation Car Wash brings in funds
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

XPress Detail and Auto Spa was abuzz with activity all day long this past Saturday as it played host to a fundraiser for one area nonprofit organization, Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

(Abigail Fitzpatrick/Pahrump Valley Times)
SLIDESHOW: Meet the 12 competitors in the Miss Pahrump Pageant
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The popular event, now in its 46th year, features 12 contestants, vying for the crown at the Saddle West Showroom beginning 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 10. Doors open at 6 p.m.