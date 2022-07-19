99°F
News

Man who claims to be Rollin 60s gang member charged with threatening Nye County officer

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
July 19, 2022 - 9:11 am
 
(Nye County Detention Center) Joseph King
(Nye County Detention Center) Joseph King

A man who claims to be member of a notorious gang was arrested and charged with resisting a public officer, assault and intimidation on a protected person, and battery by a prisoner following an incident at the Maverik convenience store at 3010 South Highway 160.

Deputy Nicholas Augustine responded to the store at approximately 3:48 p.m. on July 9 in reference to an alleged intoxicated male creating a disturbance, according to a sheriff”s office arrest report.

Upon arrival, the deputy observed a man matching the description and made contact with him.

“The business manager requested that the male be trespassed, the report stated. “While speaking with the male, he was confrontational and refused to provide me with his name. At one point, the male took an aggressive stance and began yelling at me. The male turned his back to me and began to walk away in which I grabbed his hands and attempted to place the male in handcuffs and detain him.”

The man, identified as Joseph King, began to physically resist deputies and was advised to stop resisting, according to the report.Once King was placed into custody, he was transported to the Nye County Detention Center, where another tussle occurred, according to Augustine’s report.

“At the Nye County Detention Center, King continued to be confrontational and attempted to spit at Nye County Sheriff’s Office personnel but unsuccessful,” the report noted. “While in the care and custody of Nye County Sheriff’s Office personnel inside of the Nye County Detention Center, King kicked a Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy in the left leg. King remained confrontational and at one point, advised that he was a gang member with the “Rolling 60s” and made multiple threatening statements, something to the effect of, “You better watch out when I get out of these cuffs” and “you better watch out because I’ll kill your families.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

