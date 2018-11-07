Medical group opens first Nye County location

A Southern Nevada-based health care company that is new to the Nye County area held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting event at its new primary care clinic at the end of October.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Dr. Edward Harding, lead provider for P3 Medical Group's Pahrump clinic (left) stands with Dr. Tracy Wakefield, president of P3 Nevada Medical Group on Oct. 22, 2018. The clinic opened at the end of October and was the group's first Nye County location.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times P3 Medical Group holds a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony on Oct. 30, 2018.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Dr. Edward Harding, lead provider for P3 Medical Group's Pahrump clinic (right) speaks at the group's grand opening celebration on Oct. 30, 2018. Harding is the lead provider of the new facility.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Dr. Tracy Wakefield, president of P3 Nevada Medical Group speaks at a grand opening event for the group's new Pahrump office on Oct. 30, 2018. This is one of nine locations in Southern Nevada that have been completed or are in the pipeline for 2018.

A Southern Nevada-based health care company that is new to the Nye County area held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting event at its new primary care clinic at the end of October.

Physician-led P3 Health Partners, which has the majority of its footprint in Clark County, opened its first clinic in Pahrump on Oct. 29. The Pahrump clinic, under the organization’s P3 Medical Group, as are several other locations the group holds in Clark County, hosted a grand opening celebration event on Oct. 30 at its Pahrump location at 360 S. Lola Lane, Building B, on the campus of Desert View Hospital.

The October event allowed area residents to learn about the new group, which launched its first clinic in Las Vegas in May 2018, and to enjoy refreshments and other food.

The group has a total of nine offices in its current pipeline to open, including the one in Pahrump, with most of its presence in the Las Vegas Valley. Pahrump was its sixth location to open in Southern Nevada; the group has opened seven offices in the region as of the time of this writing.

P3 Medical Group focuses on population health management. Under the care model, all of a patient’s care would be coordinated through the clinic’s medical team.

“Whatever population we take care of, we like to take care of the whole picture of all the parts of their care,” Wakefield said in a previous interview with a reporter from the Pahrump Valley Times.

The event also had remarks by representatives of P3 Medical Group and of Hometown Health, which partnered with P3 to expand its Medicare Advantage plan to Clark and Nye counties in 2019. The plan is known as Senior Care Plus and can still be signed up for through Dec. 7, when the open enrollment period ends for the coming year’s plans.

Dr. Edward Harding, lead provider for P3 Medical Group’s Pahrump clinic and Dr. Tracy Wakefield, president of P3 Nevada Medical Group, also spoke at the two-hour-long affair. C.J. Bawden, sales and marketing manager for Hometown Health, also spoke at the event.

Reno-based Hometown Health, a not-for-profit health insurance company, is the insurance arm of Renown Health.

For more information or to make an appointment, call 775-505-0810 or head to p3mg.org.

Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com