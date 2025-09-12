75°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Meet-and-greet with the governor

Joe Lombardo (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)
Joe Lombardo (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)
Register for the meet-and-greet using this QR code.
Register for the meet-and-greet using this QR code.
More Stories
Commercial-scale solar developers seeking to utilize public lands for massive photovoltaic fiel ...
Nye County backs Beatty’s bid for solar application denials
Nye County is currently accepting applications for several Pahrump advisory committees, with a ...
Get involved in your community committees
Live Your Dream recipient Ruby Flores (left) poses next to other winners, Jessica Bliss (middle ...
Pahrump’s local Soroptimist club encourages women to apply for scholarship opportunity
The project is about a 20 minute drive from Tonopah according to a press release. (dot.nv.gov)
Viva Gold mining project near Tonopah continues to make progress
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
September 12, 2025 - 5:10 am
 

If readers have ever wanted to meet the man who heads the state of Nevada, now is their chance, with Gov. Joe Lombardo set to make a trip to the Pahrump Valley this coming Monday for a meet-and-greet with the community.

Lombardo is a member of the Republican Party who was elected to the office of governor in 2022 via the defeat of Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak. He is no newcomer to politics, either, having served as the sheriff of Clark County from 2015 until assuming the governorship in 2023. And with the end of his first four-year gubernatorial term looming, Lombardo has already announced that he will be aiming for a second in the 2026 election.

As his bid for re-election revs up, Lombardo’s campaign reached out to Pahrump resident and longtime Republican activist Joe Burdzinski for assistance in setting up a local gathering and Burdzinski was more than willing to help out.

“We chose Our Place Coffee House because we wanted something a little more intimate, something where it would be easier for individuals to really do a one-on-one with the governor, as opposed to a larger venue,” Burdzinski explained for the Pahrump Valley Times. “It’s a really nice place, I used it before when I was doing things for the Trump campaign, and they are very accommodating over there. It’s a great place to go and we’re hoping to see a lot of our friends on Monday.”

The Lombardo meet-and-greet is scheduled for 9 to 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 15 at Our Place Coffee House, 1401 S. Highway 160.

There is no charge for admission but those planning to attend are asked to RSVP to assist with ascertaining a head-count for the event. To register go to tinyurl.com/RSVP-Pahrump

For more information contact Burdzinski at 775-513-2042.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
The “Show Off Your Ride / Tires & Tacos” show happens on Saturday at Lakeview Executive Gol ...
Upcoming Events and Area Happenings
By Faye Burdzinski Pahrump Valley Times

Here’s what’s planned this week in Pahrump

Getty Images
Letters to the Editor

We suffer by the decisions being made not to fund our law enforcement community.

The new trap shooting range at the Carvers Arena and Recreation Arena includes a total of six t ...
Shoot on up to Carvers this weekend
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Grand opening set to celebrate the new trap range and amenities at the Carvers Arena and Rec facility.