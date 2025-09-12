Meet-and-greet with the governor

If readers have ever wanted to meet the man who heads the state of Nevada, now is their chance, with Gov. Joe Lombardo set to make a trip to the Pahrump Valley this coming Monday for a meet-and-greet with the community.

Lombardo is a member of the Republican Party who was elected to the office of governor in 2022 via the defeat of Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak. He is no newcomer to politics, either, having served as the sheriff of Clark County from 2015 until assuming the governorship in 2023. And with the end of his first four-year gubernatorial term looming, Lombardo has already announced that he will be aiming for a second in the 2026 election.

As his bid for re-election revs up, Lombardo’s campaign reached out to Pahrump resident and longtime Republican activist Joe Burdzinski for assistance in setting up a local gathering and Burdzinski was more than willing to help out.

“We chose Our Place Coffee House because we wanted something a little more intimate, something where it would be easier for individuals to really do a one-on-one with the governor, as opposed to a larger venue,” Burdzinski explained for the Pahrump Valley Times. “It’s a really nice place, I used it before when I was doing things for the Trump campaign, and they are very accommodating over there. It’s a great place to go and we’re hoping to see a lot of our friends on Monday.”

The Lombardo meet-and-greet is scheduled for 9 to 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 15 at Our Place Coffee House, 1401 S. Highway 160.

There is no charge for admission but those planning to attend are asked to RSVP to assist with ascertaining a head-count for the event. To register go to tinyurl.com/RSVP-Pahrump

For more information contact Burdzinski at 775-513-2042.

