News

Mercy Air enhancing its lifesaving efforts

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
May 3, 2023 - 7:01 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Mercy Air announced last week that it is enhancing its efforts by now carrying lifesaving blood on board every Mercy Air-staffed flight in their response areas throughout Nevada and California.

For many years, Mercy Air, a subsidiary of Air Methods, has responded to countless emergencies providing lifesaving care to victims of traumatic injuries.

Last week, the agency announced it is enhancing its efforts by literally providing the ‘Gift of Life,’ as the aircraft are now carrying lifesaving blood on board every Mercy Air-staffed flight in their response areas throughout Nevada and California.

The action, officials say, will now make Mercy Air the only air medical provider with lifesaving blood on board every flight.

“During a medical emergency, blood products save lives and this is especially true for patients in or at risk for hemorrhagic shock or have suffered significant trauma,” according to Area Manager Bill Hinton. “Every day, our nation’s Emergency Medical Service (EMS) providers rush to the aid of critically ill and injured people in our communities and frequently, those efforts require the use of pre-hospital blood products. Heroic air medical teams are often faced with the emergency transport of a critically injured trauma patient.”

Additionally, Hinton said clinical research has shown that providing blood products in the field improves the likelihood of survival for these patients.

“It is vital for every person in the communities we serve in California and Nevada that we have blood on board our emergency medical aircraft.”

Carrying both blood and plasma has been a top priority for Air Methods, as it is often needed for patients with traumatic injuries.

However, in some areas, it has not always been a feasible option given that those resources are often limited due to smaller, rural populations and fewer blood banks.

“Thanks to improved relationships and partnerships with the American Red Cross and the Central California Blood Bank, Air Methods is now able to carry blood products on more missions than ever before,” Hinton noted.

“We know that trauma patients need advanced medical care rapidly,” said Clinical Director Thomas Crain. “Steps that can be taken en route to stabilize and improve their likelihood for survival should be administered. Supplying the patient with lifesaving blood products is a terrific example of EMS and health care working together to save lives.”

To learn how to donate blood, logon to the American Red Cross blood services at https://www.redcrossblood.org/faq.html.

About Air Methods

As stated on its social media page, Air Methods (www.airmethods.com) is the leading air medical service, delivering lifesaving care to more than 100,000 people in the region every year.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

