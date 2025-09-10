Methamphetamine and controlled substances found after nighttime arrest

Man refused to stop for police and was later arrested.

On Wednesday, Aug. 20 at approximately 9:09 p.m. a Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy noticed a man riding on a bicycle with no rear light visible.

The deputy noted in the arrest report that he recognized the man from one encounter in June and another in July 2025.

The deputy turned on his emergency lights to make a traffic stop. The suspect stopped, but when the deputy told him to go to the front of the patrol vehicle, he told the deputy to leave, using profanity.

The man took off on the bicycle, and the deputy told the suspect to stop multiple times. The man continued to ride his bike, ignoring the deputy’s orders while telling him to leave him alone.

The suspect rode toward a burned home in the desert. Another deputy arrived at the scene, and the man was eventually arrested.

The initial deputy conducted a search incident to arrest to see if the man had any weapons or drugs. Nothing was found during that search.

The deputy placed the suspect into a patrol vehicle and went back to the area where the man left his bicycle.

A black sunglasses case was found next to the bike. A glass smoking pipe with residue of a crystal-like substance was found in the case. Amphetamine and dextroamphetamine pills, both Schedule II controlled substances requiring a doctor’s prescription, were also found.

Later, the substance inside the pipe tested presumptively positive for methamphetamine.

A warrant check was run on the man. It returned with no warrants, but the suspect had his own recognizance conditions for a court appearance in a trespassing case, which required him to stay out of trouble for two years.

According to a Declaration of Probable Cause, the man was charged with one count of resisting or obstructing arrest, one count of bicycle lamp or reflector violation, and one count of destroying or concealing evidence.

The suspect was also charged with one count of methamphetamine possession, and one count of drug paraphernalia and Schedule II controlled substances possession.

The man was transported to the Nye County Detention Center to be booked on his charges.

