Methodists Men continue support for PVHS Robotics team
The Pahrump Valley Robotics Club received a much appreciated donation from the Pahrump Valley United Methodist Men last month.
Robert Liva, with the Pahrump Valley United Methodist Men, presented the high school robotics team, titled the Circuit Breakers, with a $200 donation check on Saturday, Feb. 15 during the Methodists’ regularly monthly breakfast meeting, money that will be well put toward the projects and activities to which these scientifically minded engineers of the future dedicate their energy and brainpower.
Liva told the Pahrump Valley Times that he is a great admirer of the PVHS Robotics Club and he was more than happy to be able to continue supporting the team as it pursues its goals.