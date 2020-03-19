48°F
weather icon Drizzle
Pahrump NV
News

Methodists Men continue support for PVHS Robotics team

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
March 19, 2020 - 4:51 pm
 

The Pahrump Valley Robotics Club received a much appreciated donation from the Pahrump Valley United Methodist Men last month.

Robert Liva, with the Pahrump Valley United Methodist Men, presented the high school robotics team, titled the Circuit Breakers, with a $200 donation check on Saturday, Feb. 15 during the Methodists’ regularly monthly breakfast meeting, money that will be well put toward the projects and activities to which these scientifically minded engineers of the future dedicate their energy and brainpower.

Liva told the Pahrump Valley Times that he is a great admirer of the PVHS Robotics Club and he was more than happy to be able to continue supporting the team as it pursues its goals.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Great Basin College has announced that all of its locations ...
Great Basin College switched to online classes
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Great Basin College announced on Tuesday, March 17 that effective the following day, it would be moving to “alternate operations” with limited public access, all in the name of helping stem the rapid spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Great Basin Water Co. is not performing any shutoffs during ...
Utilities reassure customers of available resources
By Robin Flinchum Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

With many stores in the Pahrump area out of bottled water, the Great Basin Water District offered some reassurance to local customers about their in-home water sources, even as GBWD closed its doors to the public on Monday “to protect the safety of our staff, visitors and the community.”

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times file The Walmart on Highway 160 in Pahrump has changed its ...
Grocery stores limit hours and quantities amid shortages
By Robin Flinchum Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

For Sondra Cook, manager at the Old West Market out on Highway 160 north of town, it’s been a “severely crazy week.” Like the big-name grocery stores in Pahrump, Cook saw toilet paper, hand sanitizer and bottled water fly off her shelves in the wake of the declaration of a COVID-19 national state of emergency by President Donald Trump in mid-March and the closing of all Nevada public schools by Governor Steve Sisolak on Sunday, March 15. But, Cook said, fresh stock is on the way and “we’re here for Pahrump.”

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Beatty Airport Looking Up
Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A long-awaited day has finally come for the Beatty airport. At 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, the airport’s new 72,000 gallon fueling station was filled for the first time.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center at 1370 W. Basin Ave began providi ...
Area senior centers modify operations in Nye
By Jeffery Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

In accordance with Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak’s announcement, this week, directing a statewide closure of all casinos, restaurants, bars and other non-essential businesses for 30 days, the Pahrump Senior Center shut its doors effective Wednesday, March 18th, according to Site Manager Anne Blankenship.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Health and Human Services Department has been ...
Additional offices in Nye County closed to public
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Over the past few days, there has been a flurry of communication between members of the media and local government officials as everyone struggles to determine which governmental offices are closing to the public and what services can be accessed remotely.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff's Office Lt. Adam Tippetts announc ...
Sheriff’s office closed to the public
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As a response to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, Nye County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Adam Tippetts said operations at the agency have been dramatically scaled back for the safety of the community and sheriff’s office staff.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, March 14 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $11 million.

Fire Chief Scott Lewis talks to the Review-Journal on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, at Pahrump Fire & ...
Beatty resident first Nye County positive COVID-19 case
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Emergency Management reported its first positive COVID-19 case within the county on Wednesday. Additionally, the county also has 12 people who are self-quarantining in Pahrump, while they await testing.

(AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes) Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak said his administration is working hard ...
Sisolak updates Nevadans on actions, guidance on COVID-19
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Seeking to assuage concerns regarding the COVID-19 virus, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak held a Sunday, March 15 press conference to provide and update Nevadans on actions and guidance issued by the state of Nevada to prepare for and mitigate the spread of the virus.