Methodists Men continue support for PVHS Robotics team

The Pahrump Valley Robotics Club received a much appreciated donation from the Pahrump Valley United Methodist Men last month.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley United Methodists Men presented the Pahrump Valley High School Robotics Club with a $200 donation check this month.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley High School Robotics Club poses for a photo with a representative of the Pahrump Valley United Methodists Men.

Robert Liva, with the Pahrump Valley United Methodist Men, presented the high school robotics team, titled the Circuit Breakers, with a $200 donation check on Saturday, Feb. 15 during the Methodists’ regularly monthly breakfast meeting, money that will be well put toward the projects and activities to which these scientifically minded engineers of the future dedicate their energy and brainpower.

Liva told the Pahrump Valley Times that he is a great admirer of the PVHS Robotics Club and he was more than happy to be able to continue supporting the team as it pursues its goals.