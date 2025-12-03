Micro-grant program supporting sober community events

Nonprofits, businesses and more are encouraged to apply for the Nye County Recovery Through Connection program.

Nye County Health and Human Services, located at 250 N. Highway 160 in the Marilynn Gallivan Complex, offers a variety of programs and resources geared toward overall community health and wellness. Its newest program, Recovery Through Connection, will provide micro-grants to local entities to help with hosting sober, community-oriented events. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

As a result of years-long litigation between Nevada and various drug manufacturers over the opioid epidemic, the state and several of its counties and cities have received settlement funds that are earmarked specifically for addressing opioid abuse and misuse. The state’s portion of these dollars is being administered through the Fund for a Resilient Nevada and likewise, Nye County has created its own such program, the Nye County Resilience and Recovery Fund.

Through this fund, the county is offering a new program called Recovery Through Connection and local entities with a desire to help eliminate addiction and its attendant problems have the opportunity to get involved.

“Nye County Health and Human Services is pleased to announce the launch of the Recovery Through Connection Micro-Grant, a new funding opportunity designed to support sober, community-focused events throughout Nye County,” a notice from the county states. “The Recovery Through Connection program strengthens substance use prevention and recovery through community engagement. This micro-grant supports events that provide safe, substance-free environments, promote positive social connections and increase awareness of local recovery resources.”

For 2026, Nye County Health and Human Services is offering a total of $10,000 in micro-grants, ranging from $1,000 to $2,000 each. Eligible entities include county, local and tribal agencies, non-profit organizations, for-profit businesses, schools and youth-serving organizations and private or higher education institutions.

“These micro-grants support organizations, nonprofits and community groups in creating accessible, engaging and stigma-free events that provide healthy alternatives to substance use and promote positive social connection,” information on the program explains. “Applications will be evaluated by a peer review committee consisting of community members and stakeholders with experience in recovery, prevention and community wellness.”

Points of consideration for the committee will include the application’s potential impact on recovery, connection and community well-being; the overall creativity and inclusiveness of the proposed event; and the applicant’s ability to successfully plan and host the proposed activity.

All proposed events must take place between March 1 and December 31, 2026 and be based in Nye County. Events must be geared toward local residents with a “welcoming, engaging and substance-free environment,” as stipulated in the application. They must also encourage community connection, recovery support, healthy lifestyles and positive social opportunities, along with prioritizing inclusivity for youth, families and at-risk populations.

“Examples of eligible events include: sober social gatherings [such as] family festivals, game nights and open mic nights; educational/wellness events [such as] mindfulness workshops, fitness classes and sober retreats; community engagement events [such as] volunteer days, sober holiday celebrations; and recovery-focused activities [such as] speaker panels, peer meet-ups and sober sports leagues,” the application states.

The application includes several tips for entities planning to apply, as well. “Be clear and specific about your event idea and audience. Highlight partnerships, even informal ones,” the tips advise. “Show how your event fosters connection and reduces isolation. Include creative, family-friendly or community-based elements. Keep your budget realistic and focused on direct event costs.”

The Nye County Commission will have the final decision on which applications are awarded funding. The micro-grants are reimbursement-based, meaning awardees will need to submit documentation for eligible expenses before receiving funding.

Applications can be found online at NyeCountyNV.gov and must be submitted no later than Wednesday, Dec. 17.

Award notifications are anticipated on February 26, 2026.

For more information, contact Nye County Health and Human Services Grants Analyst Charli Bruce at CRBruce@NyeCountyNV.gov or 775-751-6395.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com