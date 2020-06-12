72°F
Mild uptick in positive tests draws cautionary response

Staff Report
June 11, 2020 - 5:54 pm
 

Nevada Health Response officials noted Tuesday that the state’s COVID-19 data is showing an above-average daily increase in COVID-19 cases and reminds Nevadans of precautionary measures that can be taken to minimize the spread of the virus.

“When we began reopening Nevada and substantially increasing testing, we anticipated we would see an increase in new cases diagnosed,” said Melissa Peek-Bullock, the state epidemiologist. “Nevada has flattened the curve, but the virus is still among us. That’s why it is important Nevadans continue to safeguard their health by staying home when possible, washing their hands frequently, wearing a face covering in public and staying at least six feet from other people if possible.”

COVID-19 data shows that the state is beginning to see what could be an upward trend of average daily new cases diagnosed in the past two weeks, partially due to an increase in easily accessible testing statewide.

The cumulative test positivity rate – which measures how many positive tests there are against total tests done in the state – increased slightly today for the first time since it started to decline in late April, moving up from 5.4 percent to 5.5 percent. The cumulative test positivity rate also increased slightly on different days in late April and in early May during the current period of overall decline.

Similar to those increases, this most recent uptick is not enough to break the overall declining trend, but it will be monitored for any potential impact on the health care system.

The Nevada Hospital Association is also reporting the fourth consecutive daily increase of confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state, but hospital capacity remains available and hospitals are not reporting surges.

Hospitals are reporting that 68 percent of total beds are occupied, 66 percent of ICU beds are occupied and only 27 percent of ventilators are in use. Hospitals are continuing to report a sufficient amount of personal protective equipment.

The Nevada Hospital Association is also reminding Nevadans that is it safe to visit a doctor or a hospital to seek urgent care when sick or injured. Nevada hospitals have resumed limited visitation for non-COVID-19 patients so that friends and family can visit a loved one when hospitalized. Additional safety measures are in place and will include universal face coverings, health screenings for visitors and social distancing protocols.

Knowing that the state would see an increase in cases upon reopening, officials continue to monitor the data and remind Nevadans to take precautionary measures to help mitigate the spread. Nevadans should continue to stay at home when possible, wear a face covering in public, maintain six feet of social distancing and follow proper hand hygiene.

More information on Nevada’s COVID-19 response can be found at nvhealthresponse.nv.gov

THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The surface rupture mapped by the University of Nevada, Ren ...
UNR lab tracks 6,500 aftershocks from quake
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Two weeks after the magnitude-6.5 Monte Cristo earthquake woke Nevada, the Nevada Seismological Lab said it has tracked 6,500 aftershocks, including four at magnitude-5.0 or greater.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Taken Monday, June 8, this photo shows a man turning in his ...
2020 Primary results continue to roll in
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Results for the 2020 primary election are steadily rolling in, with the latest update on the local races provided by Nye County at 9:27 a.m. on Thursday, June 11 and updates from many other counties, which will help determine state and federal races, following within the hour.

Coronavirus relief funding available for UNR students
Coronavirus relief funding available for UNR students
Staff Report

The University of Nevada, Reno, reminded students that it has a one-time limited allocation of funds designed to assist degree-seeking students in need because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its disruption to campus operations.

Screenshot of the Nevada Health Link website Consumers who recently lost a job or had a change ...
Exchange reminds Nevadans how events affect enrollment
Staff Report

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, Nevada’s state agency that helps individuals secure budget-appropriate health coverage through Nevada Health Link, reminds uninsured Nevadans they may qualify for a special enrollment period if they have a qualifying life event, allowing them to enroll anytime during the year outside of the normal open enrollment window.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A motorhome was destroyed during a fire on the 3400 block of ...
Late morning fire destroys motorhome
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue crews, along with Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies, responded to a motorhome fire along the 3400 block of Winery Road just after 9:15 a.m. on June 8th.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak talks shortfall with state employees
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday notified state employees of proposed plans to address the projected Fiscal Year 2021 budget shortfall.

Getty Images According to federal and state land management officials, Nevada is facing an elev ...
Land agencies announce statewide fire restrictions
Staff Writer

As the weather warms up and Nevadans spend more time outdoors, land managers are encouraging residents to recreate safely and responsibly to help prevent wildfires, protect lives and property and preserve our precious natural wonders.

Getty Images Nevada was awarded $654,640 for the Crisis Counseling Immediate Services Program ...
FEMA grant will support COVID-19 crisis counseling
Staff Report

Nevada will be deploying 35 crisis counselors statewide to support those coping with the effects of COVID-19 through a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Nancy Whipperman/Pahrump Valley Times The Tonopah Army Air Field is on the list of Nevada's 11 ...
Nye County Courthouse No. 2 on endangered list
Staff Report

From downtown Las Vegas to the state’s wilderness, Nevada’s history is in danger, and Preserve Nevada, Nevada’s oldest statewide historic preservation organization, has named its 11 Most Endangered Places in Nevada for 2020.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nora Bond of Pahrump was awarded a $2,500 scholarship from ...
Pahrump resident awarded $2,500 WGU scholarship
Staff Report

Nora Bond of Pahrump was awarded a $2,500 scholarship from Western Governors University Nevada to help her pursue a master’s degree in educational leadership from the online nonprofit university.