97°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Miller pleads not guilty in connection to July 5th murder

Nevaeh Miller consults with her substitute defense attorney at her initial court appearance at ...
Nevaeh Miller consults with her substitute defense attorney at her initial court appearance at Pahrump Justice Court on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Justice Court Bailiff Jeffery Wagner steps closer to Nevaeh Miller at her initial court ...
Pahrump Justice Court Bailiff Jeffery Wagner steps closer to Nevaeh Miller at her initial court appearance at Pahrump Justice Court on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Justice of the Peace Michael Foley presides over the initial court appearance of Nevaeh Miller ...
Justice of the Peace Michael Foley presides over the initial court appearance of Nevaeh Miller at Pahrump Justice Court on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Justice Court Bailiff Jeffery Wagner steps closer to Nevaeh Miller at her initial court ...
Pahrump Justice Court Bailiff Jeffery Wagner steps closer to Nevaeh Miller at her initial court appearance at Pahrump Justice Court on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Nevaeh Miller was animated throughout the hearing, staring directly stared at the press, making ...
Nevaeh Miller was animated throughout the hearing, staring directly stared at the press, making animated faces during her initial court appearance at Pahrump Justice Court on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Nevaeh Miller, at her initial court appearance at Pahrump Justice Court on Tuesday, July 29, 20 ...
Nevaeh Miller, at her initial court appearance at Pahrump Justice Court on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
More Stories
The carnival at this year's Pahrump Fall Festival is being furnished by Brown's Amusement and a ...
Don’t let scams ruin your Fall Festival
Deputy Michael Karr (l) and his son Michael Jr. join Sheriff Joe McGill (r) for a breakfast wit ...
NCSO shares breakfast with seniors at Inspirations Senior Living
Desert View Hospital wants the community and surrounding areas to know that many common surgica ...
Local surgical services offered via key partnership
pvt default image
Man wrecks on dirt bike in desert
By Elijah Dulay Pahrump Valley Times
July 30, 2025 - 5:05 am
 
Updated July 30, 2025 - 2:32 pm

Nevaeh Miller, 18, pleaded not guilty to charges in connection to the murder of Joey Perry Tuesday morning at Pahrump Justice Court.

Prior to the start of the hearing, some of Miller’s family members sat on the right side of the courtroom gallery.

Before Miller stood before Justice of the Peace Michael Foley, she was animated throughout the whole hearing. She directly stared at the press multiple times, making faces at them.

She continued to interact with the media by covering her face often with papers when photos were taken of her.

Miller was arrested on July 22 for a domestic battery charge but detectives became suspicious of her involvement with the July 5th shooting while interviewing her.

Anthony Aguilar, 18, and Carlos Blakely, 19, were previously arrested as suspects in connection with the July 5 murder.

According to the arrest report, detectives determined that Miller gave untrue and deceptive information about the location of Blakely’s cellphone.

Miller also, “committed the crime of obstruction by willfully making untrue and misleading statements to law enforcement,” claimed the arrest report.

According to a declaration of probable cause from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, Miller faces charges of making a false statement to obstruct a peace officer, of destroying or concealing evidence, and harboring, concealing or aiding a felony offender.

“I don’t agree with what they’re charging her with. That’s for sure,” said Miller’s grandfather, Ronald Lawrence, when reached by phone by the Pahrump Valley Times.

After pleading not guilty and while another person stood before the judge, Miller began speaking to the woman sitting next to her. Pahrump Justice Court Bailiff Jeffery Wagner then strongly scolded Miller for talking during the hearing, claiming he had warned her multiple times to stop conversing.

Judge Foley then got involved, sternly telling Miller to not to speak over him and to respect Bailiff Wagner’s orders.

Miller is due back in court on Aug. 13 for a bench trial.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Deputy Michael Karr (l) and his son Michael Jr. join Sheriff Joe McGill (r) for a breakfast wit ...
NCSO shares breakfast with seniors at Inspirations Senior Living
By John Clausen Pahrump Valley Times

Sergeant Harris, on staff at the Nye County Jail, says “Their [NCSO’s leadership team] biggest thing is making sure that we’re staﬀed correctly… When we’re staﬀed correctly, it makes everything more safe.”

pvt default image
Man wrecks on dirt bike in desert
By Elijah Dulay Pahrump Valley Times

Sheriff Joe McGill speaks more about the news of Nye County not continuing its contract with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Fire crews arrived to a fifth wheel trailer fire on East Wall Street on early Thursday morning, ...
Fire crew responds to East Wall St. blaze
By Elijah Dulay Pahrump Valley Times

Fire Chief Scott Lewis reminds the community that the burn moratorium remains in effect until late fall.

The Crystal Reservoir within the Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, ...
BLM approves mine exploration near Ash Meadows
By Alan Halaly Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The approval for exploration comes as the feds consider whether to block new mining claims near the refuge.

Getty Images
Letters to the Editor

I question your decisions, especially when it comes to you using your office in suing the federal government and President Trump.

Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill confirmed that Nevaeh Miller, 18, was arrested in connection with ...
NCSO: Another arrest in Joey Perry murder case
By Elijah Dulay Pahrump Valley Times

Nevaeh Miller’s charges include providing misleading information about the whereabouts of Carlos Blakely’s phone.