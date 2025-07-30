Miller pleads not guilty in connection to July 5th murder

Nevaeh Miller pled not guilty in connection to the murder of Joey Perry at the Pahrump Justice Court on Tuesday.

Nevaeh Miller, at her initial court appearance at Pahrump Justice Court on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Nevaeh Miller was animated throughout the hearing, staring directly stared at the press, making animated faces during her initial court appearance at Pahrump Justice Court on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Justice Court Bailiff Jeffery Wagner steps closer to Nevaeh Miller at her initial court appearance at Pahrump Justice Court on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Justice of the Peace Michael Foley presides over the initial court appearance of Nevaeh Miller at Pahrump Justice Court on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Nevaeh Miller consults with her substitute defense attorney at her initial court appearance at Pahrump Justice Court on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Prior to the start of the hearing, some of Miller’s family members sat on the right side of the courtroom gallery.

Before Miller stood before Justice of the Peace Michael Foley, she was animated throughout the whole hearing. She directly stared at the press multiple times, making faces at them.

She continued to interact with the media by covering her face often with papers when photos were taken of her.

Miller was arrested on July 22 for a domestic battery charge but detectives became suspicious of her involvement with the July 5th shooting while interviewing her.

Anthony Aguilar, 18, and Carlos Blakely, 19, were previously arrested as suspects in connection with the July 5 murder.

According to the arrest report, detectives determined that Miller gave untrue and deceptive information about the location of Blakely’s cellphone.

Miller also, “committed the crime of obstruction by willfully making untrue and misleading statements to law enforcement,” claimed the arrest report.

According to a declaration of probable cause from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, Miller faces charges of making a false statement to obstruct a peace officer, of destroying or concealing evidence, and harboring, concealing or aiding a felony offender.

“I don’t agree with what they’re charging her with. That’s for sure,” said Miller’s grandfather, Ronald Lawrence, when reached by phone by the Pahrump Valley Times.

After pleading not guilty and while another person stood before the judge, Miller began speaking to the woman sitting next to her. Pahrump Justice Court Bailiff Jeffery Wagner then strongly scolded Miller for talking during the hearing, claiming he had warned her multiple times to stop conversing.

Judge Foley then got involved, sternly telling Miller to not to speak over him and to respect Bailiff Wagner’s orders.

Miller is due back in court on Aug. 13 for a bench trial.

