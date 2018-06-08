Mobile Dental Van to Nye, Esmeralda counties

The Mobile Dental Van will be returning to three Nye County towns during June to offer free dental exams and certain immunizations.

Thinkstock All three sites will offer free dental exams, sealants, fluoride varnish treatments and oral cancer screenings, as well as immunizations, organiziers said.

The Mobile Dental Van will be returning to three Nye County towns during June to offer free dental exams and certain immunizations.

The van will be in Beatty on Wednesday, June 13 at noon to 5 p.m. at the community center, 100 A Avenue South, and in Tonopah on Friday, June 15, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the volunteer Fire and Ambulance facility, 209 N. Saint Patrick St.

The clinic will be in Pahrump on Tuesday, June 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Nye Communities Coalition, 1020 E. Wilson Road.

All three sites will offer free dental exams, sealants, fluoride varnish treatments and oral cancer screenings, as well as immunizations.

In Esmeralda County, a similar stop is planned for Goldfield from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 14 in the Goldfield Community Center, 311 Crook Ave.