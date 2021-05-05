76°F
Mobile medical unit rolls through town

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
May 5, 2021 - 12:39 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A mobile medical unit will be in Pahrump at 2210 Calvada Blvd. to provide area residents with annual wellness exams and mammograms by appointment to Southwest Medical and OptumCare Network of Nevada patients.

A mobile medical unit will be in Pahrump this month.

The mobile unit will be in Pahrump at 2210 Calvada Blvd. to provide annual wellness exams and mammograms by appointment to Southwest Medical and OptumCare Network of Nevada patients.

The clinic will run on Wednesday, May 5 and on May 12, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For more on the event and how to make an appointment, call 702-933-1383 for OptumCare Network of Nevada members and 800-382-0870 for Health Plan of Nevada and Sierra Health and Life members.

Balloon festival returns to Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Numerous families and individuals turned out for the four-day Pahrump Balloon Festival.

Marijuana grow site located in Death Valley
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The discovery of a marijuana grow site in Death Valley National Park has led to the temporary closure of a remote, rarely visited section of the park.

Heart and Hand Craft Fair set for May 7 and 8 in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Mother’s Day is right around the corner and those who haven’t found that oh-so-perfect gift for Mom just yet can do a little treasure hunting at the Heart and Hand Craft Fair, set to take place Friday and Saturday, May 7 and 8 at the Bob Ruud Community Center.

Torres accepts guilty plea agreement
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump man arrested and charged with open murder has accepted a guilty plea agreement from Nye County prosecutors.

2021 graduation nears in Nye
Staff Report

Pahrump Valley High School is readying for its upcoming graduation ceremony.

Fatal crash closes Nevada highway near Tonopah
By Rachel Crosby Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Highway traffic is shut down in both directions between Tonopah and Mina as Nevada Highway Patrol troopers investigate a fatal crash, incident logs show.

Alienstock lawsuit reaches tentative settlement
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

More than a year and a half after the Storm Area 51 event, a lawsuit surrounding Alienstock has reached a tentative settlement, according to court records.