Mobile medical unit rolls through town

The mobile unit will be in Pahrump at 2210 Calvada Blvd. to provide annual wellness exams and mammograms by appointment to Southwest Medical and OptumCare Network of Nevada patients.

The clinic will run on Wednesday, May 5 and on May 12, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For more on the event and how to make an appointment, call 702-933-1383 for OptumCare Network of Nevada members and 800-382-0870 for Health Plan of Nevada and Sierra Health and Life members.