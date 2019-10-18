74°F
‘Monster Mash’ returns to Pahrump Senior Center

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
October 18, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

A popular Halloween-themed annual event returns this month, as the Pahrump Senior Center is hosting its annual “Monster Mash” party on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Located at 1370 West Basin Ave., festivities run from 5 to 10 p.m.

Site Manager Anne Blankenship-Harris said the celebration includes plenty of music and dancing, along with dinner and the ever-popular costume contest complete with prizes.

“We are so very pleased to host our 6th annual Monster Mash,” Blankenship-Harris noted. “This is another one of our annual fundraising events that we have here at the senior center. The proceeds go to support what we offer to area seniors. This year we are pleased to be sponsored by Infinity Hospice. Last year’s celebration went over very well and it’s really fun to see all of the seniors dress up in costumes for the contest.”

Tickets for the Monster Mash are now available at $10 per person, which includes appetizers, dinner and dessert.

Local television personality Deanna O’Donnell will provide the musical portion and entertainment for the evening.

Dancing, libations and raffles are also part of the affair for those 21 and over.

For tickets and additional information, call the Pahrump Senior Center at 775-727-5008.

Tickets will also be available at the door.

The Pahrump Senior Center regularly provides various activities Monday through Friday.

The center is a popular spot for local seniors to meet and mingle for lunch, and numerous additional activities, including card games, crafts, exercise classes, and health seminars.

Pahrump Senior Center Site Manager Anne Blankenship-Harris is the spouse of the author of this story.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com

