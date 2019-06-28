81°F
More entrants sought for July 4 parade in Pahrump

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
June 28, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The chief organizer of Pahrump’s Fourth of July parade at the Calvada Eye is hoping to draw more entrants to the popular annual event.

The Calvada Eye, off of South Highway 160, encircles the Nye County Board of Commissioners’ complex along Walt Williams Drive.

Earlier this week, Linda Wright said that so far, just six entries had signed on to participate next Thursday, to be judged in five different categories, including judge’s choice, most patriotic, and most family-friendly.

“It’s always a lot of fun and we usually have up to 25 entries,” Wright noted. “We really need more, and anyone who is interested in participating in the parade can contact me and I will send them an application or they can pick up an application at the VFW Post 10054 on Homestead Road. We have motorcycles and floats. The entry fee is $25.”

With Independence Day falling on a Thursday this year, Wright said individuals and groups should not waste time to sign up for the parade, as the deadline is next Wednesday, July 3.

“The parade itself starts at 9 a.m. and goes around the Calvada Eye,” Wright said. “There will also be a $5 pancake and sausage breakfast brought to us by the VFW Post 10054 from 6 to 7 a.m. at the Calvada Eye on the grass. We just hope everyone comes out and joins us in celebrating the Fourth of July as well as cheering on their favorite float. We are also hoping everyone has a wonderful and safe Fourth of July while celebrating the freedom of our country.

“Each year, we get more and more people who come out and watch the parade, and hopefully, we will have more people this year.”

For additional information on the parade, contact Wright at 775-419-7857.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

