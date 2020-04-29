More grants available for telemedicine, education

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday the opening of a second application window for funding under the Distance Learning and Telemedicine grant program, with a total of $72 million available.

“Due to the COVID-19 national emergency, USDA is providing an additional window for those who could not complete applications prior to the first application deadline,” said Bette Brand, USDA Deputy Undersecretary for Rural Development. “Access to distance learning and telemedicine makes it easier for thousands of rural residents to take advantage of health care and educational opportunities without having to travel long distances or be among large groups of people.”

Applicants eligible for DLT grants include most state and local governmental entities, federally recognized tribes, nonprofits, and for-profit businesses. The maximum grant award is $1 million, and the program requires a 15% match. In Nevada, more information is available from USDA general field representative Rocky Chenelle at rocky.chenelle@usda.gov or by phone at 530-379-5032.

Electronic applications for the second window may be submitted through grants.gov and are due July 13. Paper applications will not be accepted.

Rural Development was provided an additional $25 million in the CARES Act for the DLT grant program that will be announced separately in the near future.