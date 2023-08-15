98°F
News

More than 100 wild horses, burros gathered In latest Pahrump roundup

Staff Report
August 15, 2023 - 11:53 am
 
Mitch Gage/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The burro/horse gather is being done to protect ...
Mitch Gage/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The burro/horse gather is being done to protect the animals who often are seen on or near the state highway and also residents, as the burros cause damage to fencing and vegetation on private properties.

Bureau of Land Management officials say they gathered and removed 16 wild horses and 115 wild burros in Pahrump earlier this month as part of the agency’s 2023 roundup.

The purpose was in response to concerns of public and animal safety. The horses and burros were crossing state highways and entering private properties, causing damage to fencing, water lines, and vegetation, BLM officials said. The animals were also causing a safety threat to humans.

“The gather was critical to ensuring the health and safety of the animals, as well as humans in the area,” said Nicholas Pay, Pahrump field manager. “Wild horses and burros moving outside the herd management area and into populated, residential areas creates a safety issue not just for the animals, but also the people living in the area.”

BLM officials transported the animals removed from the range to the Ridgecrest Regional Wild Horse and Burro Corrals in Ridgecrest, Calif.

Upon arrival to the facility, all animals will be checked by a veterinarian and readied for the BLM’s wild horse and burro Adoption and Sales Program. Wild horses and burros not adopted or sold will be placed in long-term pastures where they will be humanely cared for and retain their “wild” status and protection under the 1971 Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act, which authorizes the roundups.

