News

More than 13,000 graduate from NSHE schools

Staff Report
July 7, 2020 - 5:32 pm
 

The Nevada System of Higher Education’s seven degree-granting institutions graduated more than 13,000 students this spring with doctoral, master’s, bachelor’s and associate degrees along with numerous training certificates.

“Congratulations to all of our graduates,” Board of Regents Chair Jason Geddes said. “This final semester was challenging, but they persevered and graduated under the most disruptive circumstance. We are counting on all of them to help us recover from the pandemic in their field of expertise.”

In consideration of the health and well-being of the graduates, their families and NSHE’s institutions faculty and staff because of the COVID-19 pandemic, commencement ceremonies were delayed and will take on different forms in the coming months. For instance, Western Nevada College will hold two unique Parade of Graduates drive-thru ceremonies that will recognize its more than 600 graduates from the Carson City and Fallon campuses.

“We understand the importance of commencement ceremonies that mark the end of this journey and celebrates the successes of our students, but postponing these events does not now and will never overshadow the significance of the degrees and certificates conferred,” NSHE Chancellor Thom Reilly said. “We celebrate you today and will do so together in the near future.”

The NSHE includes the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, the University of Nevada, Reno, the College of Southern Nevada, Western Nevada College, Nevada State College, Great Basin College and Truckee Meadows Community College.

Progressives win majority on state Democratic board
Progressives win majority on state Democratic board
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nine of 14 contested seats went to progressives when the Nevada State Democratic Party elected members to at-large positions on the state party’s executive board.

Investigation leads to lewdness arrest
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A man was arrested on suspicion of lewdness with a minor, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Trump administration urges Supreme Court to end ACA
Staff Report

The Trump administration recently urged the Supreme Court to strike down the Affordable Care Act, pushing forward with its attack on the health care law as millions of newly jobless Americans might come to depend on its coverage, according to Politico.

Sisolak regulation eases teacher hiring problems
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak signed an emergency regulation at the request of the Nevada Department of Education that eliminates potential gaps in teacher hiring and licensure renewals because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The emergency regulation went in effect on Monday, June 22, 2020.

Pilot program allows SNAP recipients to buy food online
Staff Report

The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved Nevada’s request to participate in a program allowing residents who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to puchase food online through select retailers.

Rescheduled workshops will discuss fate of rare wildflower
Staff Report

The Nevada Division of Forestry is pleased to announce that it has rescheduled two planned workshops, one in Tonopah and one in Carson City, regarding the status of Nevada’s rare Tiehm buckwheat species. Both workshops were previously canceled and postponed in accordance with the state’s COVID-19 health response.

Nye sees jump in COVID-19 numbers
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County reported a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, with Pahrump carrying the majority of the new cases.

Fourth of July fireworks light up the Pahrump sky
By Jeffrey Meehan and Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Cars lined the streets surrounding the annual Fourth of July fireworks show in Pahrump on Saturday, as the town had shut down Basin Avenue and Petrack Park during the show due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Nye County.

2 arrested surrounding robbery, murder case
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested two suspects after investigating a shooting death.

Initial unemployment claims rise for first time since April
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation shows initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 11,110 for the week ending June 27, up 763 claims, or 7.4 percent, compared to last week’s total of 10,347.