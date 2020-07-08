More than 13,000 graduate from NSHE schools

The Nevada System of Higher Education’s seven degree-granting institutions graduated more than 13,000 students this spring with doctoral, master’s, bachelor’s and associate degrees along with numerous training certificates.

“Congratulations to all of our graduates,” Board of Regents Chair Jason Geddes said. “This final semester was challenging, but they persevered and graduated under the most disruptive circumstance. We are counting on all of them to help us recover from the pandemic in their field of expertise.”

In consideration of the health and well-being of the graduates, their families and NSHE’s institutions faculty and staff because of the COVID-19 pandemic, commencement ceremonies were delayed and will take on different forms in the coming months. For instance, Western Nevada College will hold two unique Parade of Graduates drive-thru ceremonies that will recognize its more than 600 graduates from the Carson City and Fallon campuses.

“We understand the importance of commencement ceremonies that mark the end of this journey and celebrates the successes of our students, but postponing these events does not now and will never overshadow the significance of the degrees and certificates conferred,” NSHE Chancellor Thom Reilly said. “We celebrate you today and will do so together in the near future.”

The NSHE includes the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, the University of Nevada, Reno, the College of Southern Nevada, Western Nevada College, Nevada State College, Great Basin College and Truckee Meadows Community College.