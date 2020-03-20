More than 560 Quilts of Valor bestowed by Nye County Valor Quilters

T he minds of many are now focused on COVID-19 and all of its potential harm but there are still plenty of positives to reflect on, including the recent ceremony hosted by the Nye County Valor Quilters in which former U.S. military members were bestowed their very own, handmade Quilt of Valor.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Marine Corps veteran Gary Bennett is pictured beaming from ear to ear as he receives his Quilt of Valor during the Nye County Valor Quilter's March presentation ceremony.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Navy veteran Marty Aguiar, commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054, is shown wrapped in his special Quilt of Valor.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Valor Quilters were able to honor one of their own members this March, Air Force veteran Sandra Reeves.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Youth Civil Air Patrol, under the command of Wendy White, had the duty of posting the colors at the March Quilts of Valor presentation event.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Valor Quilters are always accepting applications on behalf of veterans.

Ralph Goff/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows a group shot of the veterans who received a Quilt of Valor this March in Pahrump.

Taking place Saturday, March 7 inside the Valley Conference Center, the Quilts of Valor event saw another large turnout of veterans and their families, friends and supporters.

As of the March 7 ceremony, the Nye County Valor Quilters have presented a total of 568 quilts since its inception in January 2016. The national Quilts of Valor Foundation reports that nationwide, more than 240,000 quilts have been crafted by the loving hands of volunteers and presented to former service members throughout all 50 states.

The program for the March Quilts of Valor presentation in Pahrump provided a list of recipients, not all of whom were present at the ceremony.

U.S. Army veterans listed in the program included Russell Avirett, David Brown, Charlie Camiel, Ronald Dent, Raymond Gonzales, Jay Gould, Lloyd Moore, Jeff McElroy, Harold McGill, Thomas Pascua Jr., Vincent Pinto, Sharon Starbuck, Michael Steurer, Dwanah Tajalle, Francisco Tajalle Jr. and Daryl Thompson.

Veterans of the U.S. Navy honored at the event included Marty Aguiar, Paull Engs, Morris Goldner, David Harvey, Roger Lindsey and David Snakenberg.

Retired U.S. Marine Corps members included Gary Bennett, David Harvey, Keith King, Jim Maki and Larry Snow.

U.S. Air Force veterans included Doris Jackson, Leslie Lofthus, Elmer Miller, Guy Morrill Jr., Robert Muldowney and Sandra Reeves.

For the first time, the Quilts of Valor ceremony also included a former member of the U.S. Coast Guard, David Snakenberg.

The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to cover all service members and veterans touched by war in comforting and healing Quilts of Valor. To do this, volunteers come together to put their handwork, energy, creativity and a whole lot of love into creating the quilts, each of which is unique.

Every member of the Nye County Quilts of Valor is an unpaid volunteer who is simply out to do something special to thank the men and women who have stepped up to guard and protect America and its citizens. All funding that finds its way to the nonprofit organization goes directly into purchasing materials and supplies to continue crafting the incredible quilts and donations from the public are a big part of what helps keep the organization going strong.

Anyone willing to contribute to the Quilts of Valor mission can donate by sending a check to Nye County Valor Quilters, P.O. Box 3632, Pahrump, NV, 89041.

For more information or to submit an application for a veteran to receive a Quilt of Valor visit www.qovf.org

Those submitting requests for quilts are reminded that, as each and every quilt is handmade and unique, it can take between several months and a year for the quilt to be completed.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com