45°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

More than 560 Quilts of Valor bestowed by Nye County Valor Quilters

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
March 20, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

The minds of many are now focused on COVID-19 and all of its potential harm but there are still plenty of positives to reflect on, including the recent ceremony hosted by the Nye County Valor Quilters in which former U.S. military members were bestowed their very own, handmade Quilt of Valor.

Taking place Saturday, March 7 inside the Valley Conference Center, the Quilts of Valor event saw another large turnout of veterans and their families, friends and supporters.

As of the March 7 ceremony, the Nye County Valor Quilters have presented a total of 568 quilts since its inception in January 2016. The national Quilts of Valor Foundation reports that nationwide, more than 240,000 quilts have been crafted by the loving hands of volunteers and presented to former service members throughout all 50 states.

The program for the March Quilts of Valor presentation in Pahrump provided a list of recipients, not all of whom were present at the ceremony.

U.S. Army veterans listed in the program included Russell Avirett, David Brown, Charlie Camiel, Ronald Dent, Raymond Gonzales, Jay Gould, Lloyd Moore, Jeff McElroy, Harold McGill, Thomas Pascua Jr., Vincent Pinto, Sharon Starbuck, Michael Steurer, Dwanah Tajalle, Francisco Tajalle Jr. and Daryl Thompson.

Veterans of the U.S. Navy honored at the event included Marty Aguiar, Paull Engs, Morris Goldner, David Harvey, Roger Lindsey and David Snakenberg.

Retired U.S. Marine Corps members included Gary Bennett, David Harvey, Keith King, Jim Maki and Larry Snow.

U.S. Air Force veterans included Doris Jackson, Leslie Lofthus, Elmer Miller, Guy Morrill Jr., Robert Muldowney and Sandra Reeves.

For the first time, the Quilts of Valor ceremony also included a former member of the U.S. Coast Guard, David Snakenberg.

The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to cover all service members and veterans touched by war in comforting and healing Quilts of Valor. To do this, volunteers come together to put their handwork, energy, creativity and a whole lot of love into creating the quilts, each of which is unique.

Every member of the Nye County Quilts of Valor is an unpaid volunteer who is simply out to do something special to thank the men and women who have stepped up to guard and protect America and its citizens. All funding that finds its way to the nonprofit organization goes directly into purchasing materials and supplies to continue crafting the incredible quilts and donations from the public are a big part of what helps keep the organization going strong.

Anyone willing to contribute to the Quilts of Valor mission can donate by sending a check to Nye County Valor Quilters, P.O. Box 3632, Pahrump, NV, 89041.

For more information or to submit an application for a veteran to receive a Quilt of Valor visit www.qovf.org

Those submitting requests for quilts are reminded that, as each and every quilt is handmade and unique, it can take between several months and a year for the quilt to be completed.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times You can use this recipe as a base for meals l ...
DIVAS ON A DIME: Don’t worry, you probably have more than you think
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

If you had to stay in your home without leaving for 14 days, could you do so in comfort? That’s the question and it’s causing a lot of concern. The intention is to be prepared should you choose to not leave your house.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows the scene at the 11th Annual HO ...
HOPE Run in Pahrump still a go despite Coronavirus, will take place virtually
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With coronavirus concerns gripping the entire country, it seems as if anything and everything that attracts a crowd is being canceled but there is one local event that, while it will see some major modifications, is still going forward.

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., is continuing to call for an investigation into Nevad ...
Nevada lawmakers press COVID-19 Task Force
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

At least three U.S. senators are pressing the Coronavirus Task Force on preparedness and response plans for senior citizens and individuals with disabilities.

Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly said her department wil ...
Nye sheriff not enforcing Sisolak closure directive
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Roughly a day after Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced a statewide closure of all casinos, restaurants, bars and other non-essential businesses for 30 days, effective at noon on March 18, Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly, in a video news release said her department will not enforce the governor’s decree on local businesses at present.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, March 18 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $12 million.

Getty Images "Growing food is often thought of as a laborious process which requires long hour ...
In Season: 6 quick growing vegetables that you can harvest within weeks
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Growing food is often thought of as a laborious process which requires long hours and a lot of patience. This can serve as a deterrent to many who would like to have an instant return on their investment. I tend to fall into this later category. Fortunately, there are vegetables that you can start now and begin to enjoy in less than 14 to 60 days.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Empty shelves at Albertsons in Pahrump on Friday, March 13.
Why are we panicking about the coronavirus?
By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Walk into any grocery store and you will instantly see how people have reacted to the coronavirus outbreak with panic. Panic has overwhelmed any form of rational thinking.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Jason Palmo, 46 of Pahrump faces grand larceny charges foll ...
Alleged water tank thief arrested
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

It’s been said that desperate times call for desperate measures.