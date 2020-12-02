47°F
Mother of murdered toddler speaks

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
December 2, 2020 - 7:00 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Victoria Schlick, mother of murdered 3-year old Yessenia Camp described her daughter as a fun, bubbly, 3-year old girl who loved her siblings was the light of the room.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Yessenia Camp, at left and her mother Victoria Schlick share a tender selfie moment at home. Schlick has two other children who are now both in their teens.

The mother of Yessenia Camp, the 3-year-old girl who was beaten to death back in 2017 is speaking out about last month’s guilty verdict of Cole Engelson, the man convicted on the first-degree murder charge in the death of her daughter.

Victoria Schlick, who attended every court hearing, told the Pahrump Valley Times about her relationship with then-boyfriend Engelson.

“I’ve known him since I was 18 or 19 years old,” she said. “We worked together for a little while and that’s where I met him, so I’ve known him for about 15 years. I have two children now who are both in their teens, but at the time, I had three with Yessenia.”

During their relationship, Schlick said she was confident of Engelson’s character in regard to her children’s safety.

She also spoke about her toddler’s sense of spirit and joyful personality, especially during bath time with her brother when she squirted him with her rubber ducky.

“I trusted him 100 percent with all of my kids, because he never showed me a reason not to trust him,” she said. “Yessenia was just a fun, bubbly, 3-year-old girl. She loved her siblings and she was the light of the room. She was just so very sweet and lovely.”

Additionally, Schlick spoke about the day she learned of the fateful, tragic news on July 15, 2017.

“When it happened, I was having a girl’s day out with my oldest daughter,” she said. “We were at the nail shop, and I learned about it when he called me to come home. It’s been three years, and after the verdict, we were relieved, and we are looking forward to healing and becoming a better family unit. I just think that the verdict was rightfully suited, because he deserves everything that he gets.”

Engelson is due back in court for sentencing on Feb. 1, 2021, at 9 a.m. before Nye County Fifth District Court Judge Robert Lane, where prosecutors are seeking the maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Getty Images “Pet Day” photos with Santa event is set for Wednesday at Pahrump’s Salvati ...
Pet photos with Santa begins today
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The chapter president of Nye County’s Sleep in Heavenly Peace organization is again inviting area residents to its “Pet Day” photos with Santa event today at Pahrump’s Salvation Army, located at 721 S. Buol Road, from 2 p.m., to 7 p.m.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Titled "F is for Friends, Fun and Festivals!" the piece of ...
Pahrump student wins Silver State Schools Calendar Contest
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley High School student Hokulani Keanaaina Hutchinson has a gift and it’s one she dedicates both time and energy, as well as plenty of passion, to cultivating. With the inspiration of her own creativity and the tools of the trade, Hutchinson demonstrates her talents as an artist on a regular basis, bringing blank canvasses to life with her artistic ability, and recently, her skills were recognized by Silver State Schools Credit Union during the company’s annual Happy Times Calendar Contest.

Brian Adair
Robbery suspect located, arrested
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies have located and arrested a local man who allegedly pilfered merchandise from a local business.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Holding a Thanksgiving dinner package, D&J Electrical Servic ...
DJ Electrical Services provides holiday cheer
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Thanks to a local family-owned business, approximately 20 families enjoyed a full Thanksgiving dinner.

Getty Images The 500-megawatt Rough Hat Nye County Solar Project is planned near the border of ...
A new solar project is proposed for Nye County
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Rough Hat Nye County Solar Project is a 500-megawatt alternating-current photovoltaic solar electric generation facility that is proposed by Candela Renewables. The project would be located on approximately 3,400 acres of public land in Nye County on the border with Clark County southeast of Pahrump, according to a filing with the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times/file
Compliance rate over 90% in Northern and Southern Nevada
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Compliance rates with the state’s health mandates, on follow-up visits, edged lower during Thanksgiving week in Southern Nevada, though rates have remained over 90% since the Division of Industrial Relations Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration began conducting on-site visits.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
Las Vegas, Reno show modest gains in jobs
Staff Report

Nevada added back 3,600 jobs since September, according to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s October 2020 economic report.

Getty Images According to a recent national survey by Deloitte, 57% of consumers felt anxious a ...
Nevada retailers adjust to different holiday season
Staff Report

The holiday shopping season in Nevada has been tempered by a double-digit unemployment rate, ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and uncertainty about the state’s short-term economic outlook. Given the economic environment and ongoing public health restrictions, the Retail Association of Nevada projects holiday consumer sales at brick-and-mortar locations to decline between 3% and 8% compared to last year, with online sales expected to help fill in the gap.

Photo courtesy of Nye County Search and Rescue Members of Southern Nye County Search and Rescue ...
Annual KNYE FM food drive deemed a ‘success’
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Thanks to the efforts of KNYE 95.1 FM station owner Karen Jackson, this month’s annual food drive exceeded her expectations.