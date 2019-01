The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle wreck in rural Esmeralda County.

Nevada Highway Patrol A look at the crash scene Sept. 29 in Esmeralda County.

Nevada Highway Patrol The crash occurred Sept. 29 along U.S. Highway 95, north of Coaldale Junction,

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle wreck in rural Esmeralda County.

The crash occurred Sept. 29 along U.S. Highway 95 near Redlick Summit, north of Coaldale Junction, the NHP said via Twitter.

The victim’s identity was not immediately known along with circumstances leading to the wreck.

Motorists were told to expect possible delays while traveling in that area after the crash.