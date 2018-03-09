Motorcyclist killed in rural Nevada collision with big rig

A motorcyclist from Europe was killed in a collision with a Kenworth tractor-trailer rig in rural Esmeralda County, the Nevada Highway Patrol reports.

Nevada Highway Patrol Jean Philippe Degrendele, 61, died at the scene from injuries he received in the crash March 4 along U.S. Highway 95 in Goldfield, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported. The crash remains under investigation.

Nevada Highway Patrol The motorcycle driver entered a large sweeping right curve and was traveling too fast” to handle the curve,” the Nevada Highway Patrol said in a statement. The crash occurred March 4. It remains under investigation.

Nevada Highway Patrol The driver and passenger of the Kenworth did not sustain any injuries. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene in Esmeralda County. The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating.

A motorcyclist from Europe was killed in a collision with a Kenworth tractor-trailer rig in rural Esmeralda County, the Nevada Highway Patrol reports.

Jean Philippe Degrendele, 61, died at the scene from injuries he received in the crash March 4 along U.S. Highway 95 in Goldfield, the NHP said.

Preliminary investigation shows that the black 2017 Harley-Davidson Road King motorcycle was traveling south on U.S. 95 in Goldfield.

The tractor-trailer was heading north on the highway, south of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver entered a large sweeping right curve and was traveling too fast “to handle the curve,” the NHP said in a statement.

“The motorcycle overturned onto its left side and crossed the double yellow solid lines, into the left front of the tractor-trailer,” the NHP said.

The driver and passenger of the Kenworth did not sustain any injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Doug Hildebrand of the NHP’s Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team. He can be reached at 775-687-9617 or dhildebrand@dps.state.nv.us refer to NHP Case #180300446.

Contact reporter David Jacobs at djacobs@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes