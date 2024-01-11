Motorcyclist treated for injuries in crash with school bus

Rosemary Clarke students were on their way home.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times file A Nye County school bus drops off children at school.

A motorcyclist was transported to Desert View Hospital for injuries following a crash with a school bus about 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

It happened at the intersection of Kellogg Road and Jane Street, according to a Nye County School District spokesperson, who said the bus was carrying students from Rosemary Clarke Middle School.

“The bus driver and the small number of students on the bus were not injured,” the spokesperson said.

The motorcycle operator was reportedly able to walk to the edge of the roadway, he said, but was later transported for treatment of injuries. His condition is unknown.

The motorcycle was reportedly not licensed to operate and was not equipped with street legal lighting devices.

The driver of the bus was not cited, according to school officials.

“The students were delivered home shortly after being released from the scene by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office,” according to the spokesperson for the district.