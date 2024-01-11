46°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Motorcyclist treated for injuries in crash with school bus

By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley News
January 11, 2024 - 9:49 am
 
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times file A Nye County school bus drops off children at school.
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times file A Nye County school bus drops off children at school.

A motorcyclist was transported to Desert View Hospital for injuries following a crash with a school bus about 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

It happened at the intersection of Kellogg Road and Jane Street, according to a Nye County School District spokesperson, who said the bus was carrying students from Rosemary Clarke Middle School.

“The bus driver and the small number of students on the bus were not injured,” the spokesperson said.

The motorcycle operator was reportedly able to walk to the edge of the roadway, he said, but was later transported for treatment of injuries. His condition is unknown.

The motorcycle was reportedly not licensed to operate and was not equipped with street legal lighting devices.

The driver of the bus was not cited, according to school officials.

“The students were delivered home shortly after being released from the scene by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office,” according to the spokesperson for the district.

 

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Kim Wanker speaks about ...
Community forum to focus on human trafficking
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month and Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley is taking the opportunity to shine a spotlight on this global problem with the club’s annual Human Trafficking Awareness Community Forum.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This map shows the location of various solar projects propo ...
Why Nye County wants Clark County to help stop solar projects
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is turning to its neighbors to the east for aid in protecting Pahrump’s water, with a letter to the Clark County Commission imploring that body to deny any solar development applications that would utilize the Pahrump Valley’s already strained water resources.

Natalie Burt/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Ash Meadows is a desert oasis, with springs cr ...
County aims to halt lithium projects near Ash Meadows oasis
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Sitting right on the border of Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge is a proposed exploratory drilling project that many fear would devastate the desert oasis and those fears have now been formalized in a letter from Nye County to the Bureau of Land Management.

Teri Champala
Horizon Market manager charged with embezzling
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Deputy Breanna Nelson opened an investigation on Dec. 22 after speaking to the owner, who said more than $100,000 was unaccounted for after an extensive audit of the store’s account.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The last Homeless Wraparound of 2023 took place Dec. 15 at th ...
PHOTOS: How Pahrump helped dozens facing homelessness
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Every three months, the Community Crisis Intervention Committee puts together the Homeless Wraparound, quarterly happenings geared specifically toward serving those experiencing homelessness in Pahrump.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Sheriff's Office hosted Shop with a Cop this m ...
Shop with a Cop: Foster youth treated to gift-buying spree
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Christmas is known as a time of great joy but for many foster children, the holidays can be a struggle during an already difficult situation. To help infuse some of the season’s cheer into the lives of local foster youth this year, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office put on “Shop with a Cop” and the results had everyone involved grinning from ear to ear.