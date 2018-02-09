Motorists escape injuries in Pahrump crash

No serious injuries were reported following a four-vehicle crash along Highway 160 near Highway 372.

No serious injuries were reported following a four-vehicle crash along Highway 160 near Highway 372.

The crash occurred on Thursday, Feb. 1 just before 11:30 a.m in the southbound lanes near the entrance of McDonald’s restaurant.

Pahrump fire crews, along with Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies, responded to the scene along with a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper.

Traffic flow along the southbound lanes was at a veritable standstill as crews worked to assess the occupants of the vehicles.

No transport was necessary as all apparent injuries were minor.

A mid-evening structure fire prompted the immediate response of Pahrump fire crews on Thursday.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis said crews were dispatched to the 2900 block of West Tonya Drive for a structure fire just before 9 p.m.

“Upon arrival, crews found an accessory outbuilding at the rear of the property that was well involved,” Lewis said. “The fire was surrounded by closely exposed materials. Crews commenced a defensive attack and controlled the fire with no further extension.”

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, Lewis said. No injuries were reported.

Crashes on local roads

On Sunday, Feb. 4, fire crews responded to a motor vehicle collision along Money Street just before 5 p.m.

“Upon arrival, crews found the two-vehicle accident, as reported with one occupant medically entrapped,” Lewis said.

“The response was then upgraded to a rescue assignment, where crews used makeshift aids to force entry on the door of the vehicle, allowing access to the patient. That patient was extricated and then transported to the local hospital.”

Roughly a few hours later, just before 8 p.m., crews were dispatched for a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian along the 2600 block of North Alvin Street.

“Upon arrival, crews found the accident as reported where a vehicle had run over a woman’s foot,” Lewis said.

“That patient was medically assessed and transported to the local hospital,” he said.

Brush fire

Fire crews were also dispatched for a report of a brush fire in the area of Bourbon Street and Nail Creek Court at approximately 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Upon arrival, crews located an advanced brush fire running alongside the roadway.

“This fire involved mixed fuels and mature trees,” Lewis said.

“There were no immediate structure exposures and that fire was quickly controlled with no further extension. There were no injuries reported, and the cause of that fire is under investigation.”

