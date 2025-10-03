Mountain Falls South aiming for home-buying center and model home park

Adaven Management, developers for Mountain Falls South, purchased two parcels bordering the north side of Mountain Falls Blvd. as well as a third that borders both that street and Highway 160, with the intention of building a new-home buying center and 62-lot model home park. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

As Adaven Management prepares for the start of home sales at its Mountain Falls South subdivision, the developer is aiming to create a home-buying center on the corner of Highway 160 and Mountain Falls Blvd.

To do so, the company purchased three additional parcels of land bordering the northern side of Mountain Falls Blvd. and was in need of a zone change to begin to process of incorporating the new acreage into its existing development agreement, a request the Nye County Commission addressed at its last meeting.

Not to be confused with the Taylor Morrison - formerly William Lyon Homes - Mountain Falls Master Planned Community, Mountain Falls South is an entirely separate development. Under the development agreement between Nye County and Adaven, approved February 2005, Mountain Falls South is authorized for up to 5,160 single-family residences, none of which have been built to date. However, the development agreement is effective through the end of 2029, giving Adaven ample time for its build-out.

“Taney Engineering, on behalf of Adaven Management Inc., is respectfully submitting justification for this zone change request in support of a 14.77 gross acre, 62-lot single-family residential subdivision. A separate request has been submitted for a tentative map and an amended development agreement for Mountain Falls South, to apply this acreage,” a letter from the developer detailed. “Adjacent to and east of the 62-lot model home park, the 2.02 acres located directly on Highway 160 will be devoted to a welcome to Pahrump/new home finding center and visitor parking. A pedestrian pathway will connect the welcome center to the model homes to be constructed on the site.”

At the time of the commission’s Sept. 16 meeting, the three parcels in question were zoned General Commercial and Adaven was asking this be changed to Specific Plan, with developer representative Mark Fiorentino reiterating that the zone change was only the beginning of the process.

“To be 100% clear, this is the first step to adding them [parcels] into the development agreement,” Fiorentino stated, noting that the commission could expect to see two more items in the future, one for a tentative map outlining the 62-lot subdivision and another to amend the Mountain Falls South development agreement to incorporate the additional acreage.

“My understanding is that this would add no new rooftops,” commissioner John Koenig wanted to clarify before the board voted on the matter. “There is a certain number you guys applied to build and whether we add this or not, that stays the same? And there is no additional usage of water?”

“That’s actually why, net, this is better overall for the density out there, because we’re going to incorporate these properties into an existing development agreement with no new additional units,” Fiorentino replied. “So, more land, same number of units – we’re lowering the overall density.”

Commissioner Debra Strickland made the motion to approve the zone change from General Commercial to Specific Plan, with a second from Koenig and the motion passed with all in favor.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com