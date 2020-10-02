Mtn. Falls Grill Room to host special event for local students

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Grill Room at Mountain Falls is the venue for a special event for local high school students on Saturday, Oct. 3. The "Mask-Arade-Ball" as it's termed, will serve as an alternative to the traditional Homecoming celebration.

Dubbed the “Mask-Arade-Ball,” students can dine and dance the night away in a formal setting as an alternative to a traditional Homecoming celebration, said Erin Holmes who co-owns the Grill Room along with her husband Shawn.

“This is for high school students, because they won’t be having a Homecoming event this year,” she said. “We are going to provide a five-course dinner, and afterward there will be dancing in a separate area.”

Initially, the event was planned where students were offered different time slots to attend due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Holmes said a recent directive by Governor Steve Sisolak allowed for Nevada businesses to increase their occupancy amid the outbreak.

“The governor’s directive required us to have 50 people or less in an establishment, so we were going to feed 50 students, and they can go onto the dance floor,” she said. “Then we were going to close off the dining room, and we will have another 50 students, followed by another 50 students, so we were going to rotate them through.”

Sisolak’s new directive issued on Sept. 30 will now allow Holmes to adjust the capacity for the homecoming ball.

“We will still have to have 50 percent occupancy, which for us is 127 people, so we have to divide them up a little bit and we are going to keep them at 50 students eating, and the rest of them can be on the dance floor at any time,” Holmes said. “We are offering fish, steak, and chicken for the students to choose from. I think it’s going to be a really fun time for the students to get together. The best part of the governor’s directive is that we can have the yearbook staff come and take pictures and we are not limited to 50 people in a room, including staff.”

Additionally, Holmes noted that the Grill Room may offer the Homecoming event next year, depending on the status of the virus.

“We could possibly do this again, but hopefully the students will get their own Homecoming next year, but if not we will do this again, and we are actually reaching out to senior students from last year to see if they want to have their own,” she said. “This is independent from the high school itself. It’s just for the students who are interested in coming.”

It should also be noted that the deadline for ticket sales has expired, and masks are required for those who attend.

