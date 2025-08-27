Multiple bags of cocaine and meth found during early morning traffic stop

Three suspects charged with drug possession counts after K-9 unit called in.

Nine plastic bags of cocaine, two plastic bags of methamphetamine, and various drug paraphernalia were found during an early morning traffic stop in Pahrump.

On Tuesday, Aug. 12, around 2:45 a.m. while on patrol, a deputy pulled over a red pickup truck with multiple exterior violations.

According to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, the violations included a cracked windshield, an illegible broken license plate, and a missing driver’s side mirror.

The driver of the vehicle was a woman with two other occupants. A man sat in the passenger seat and a woman sat in the front middle seat. The deputy noted in the report that he recognized the women from prior drug-related arrests.

An identification check revealed all three suspects had prior drug-related offenses. The woman in the middle seat also had an active warrant for not appearing in court for a traffic citation.

All three suspects told the deputy they had no drugs or drug paraphernalia on them.

Another deputy with a K-9 unit was called for assistance. Upon the second deputy’s arrival, the woman with the warrant was placed under arrest. The other two occupants were detained.

While detaining the man, he told the deputy there was a pocket knife in his pocket. When the deputy removed the knife from the man’s pocket, a small digital scale was also found.

The K-9 unit carried out an open-air sniff and notified the presence of narcotics on the passenger side of the truck.

A brown purse was found with one plastic bag of methamphetamine, one plastic bag of cocaine, cut plastic straws used for ingesting drugs, aluminum foil with burnt residue, and pills without a prescription.

A black purse and teal wallet were also found with cut plastic straws. The black purse also contained aluminum foil with burnt residue.

The woman who sat in the middle seat admitted ownership of the brown purse, but no one claimed possession of the black purse or teal wallet.

The women were transported to the Nye County Detention Center while a sergeant transported the man.

After the initial deputy left the scene, the second deputy noticed the male suspect’s wallet on the ground. It was hidden under the first deputy’s car while the subjects were being detained.

The wallet contained eight plastic bags of cocaine, one plastic bag of methamphetamine, two small plastic straws for drug ingestion, and $189 in cash.

The woman driving was charged with one count of drug paraphernalia possession.

The other woman was charged with one count of dangerous drug possession without a prescription, one count of cocaine and methamphetamine possession, one count of transporting a controlled substance, one count of drug paraphernalia possession, and one count of failure to appear in court on her previous traffic citation.

The male suspect was charged with one count of transporting a controlled substance, one count of possession with intent to sell drugs, one count of cocaine and methamphetamine possession, and one count of willfully concealing or attempting to conceal evidence for discarding his wallet on the floor.

