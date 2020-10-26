48°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Multiple schools in Nye affected by COVID-19

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
October 25, 2020 - 10:52 pm
 
Updated October 29, 2020 - 3:24 pm

Multiple schools within the Nye County School District, across the county, were affected by COVID-19 in recent weeks.

According to the school district, over the last weekend in Tonopah, “we had four different students’ parent test positive for COVID-19.”

According to the district, 12 students were exposed to the positive parents.

“We also had one staff member at JG Johnson and one staff member at Pathways test positive,” emailed information from the school district stated. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are moving the instruction for Tonopah and JG Johnson to 100% online for this week.”

According to the district, “Pathways has very few students attend in person,” but those that were scheduled for Monday, Oct. 26 remained home.

The district stated on Monday that the plan was for students to return to classrooms on Nov. 2 in Tonopah and at J.G. Johnson.

As of Thursday, the district stated that J.G. Johnson students would return. But “Tonopah will remain closed through next week,” according to an email from the district.

The Nye County School District also confirmed earlier this month that a staff member tested positive at Floyd Elementary, the second school employee within the district known to test positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Students that have been quarantining are scheduled to return to classes on Monday.

PVHS has also announced a positive case at the high school in a letter addressed to families on Wednesday, Oct 21, which was posted to the school’s website.

Tonopah returns to virtual

This is the second time Tonopah Schools have returned to virtual classes since returning to in-person instruction.

In mid-September, multiple students and staff had called in for “illness-related symptoms,” according to an email sent to parents at that time.

In a statement at that time, the district said, “Tonopah Principal Melinda Jeffery and Superintendent Dr. Shillingburg are transferring the education of students from in-person to distance learning as a precaution due to the number of students and staff who have called in ill. No positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported for Tonopah Schools.”

Contact Interim Editor Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@tonopahtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images Several events are planned throughout Pahrump on Halloween.
Halloween events abound in Pahrump
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Several local individuals and organizations including the Nye County Sheriff’s Office are hosting a special two-day Halloween celebration.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Steve Radley, 73, of Pahrump, signs a banner during the Co ...
Friday declared a day to remember nuke workers
Staff Report

Cold War Patriots will host a virtual 12th Annual Cold War Patriots Official National Day of Remembrance on Friday, Oct. 30. The presentation will be available for on-demand viewing any time. The celebration recognizes the men and women who worked in the U.S. nuclear weapons and uranium industries and honors those who are no longer with us.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioners have directed staff to bring forwar ...
Nye County floats possibility of balloon ordinance
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Whether finding them fascinating or frightening, everyone seems to have an opinion on hot air balloons and for several Pahrump locals, they have recently become a big problem.

Gov. Steve Sisolak will give an update on Nevada's COVID-19 response on Tuesday in Las Vegas. ( ...
Sisolak proclaims Oct. 12 Indigenous Peoples Day
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak has proclaimed Oct. 12 Indigenous People’s Day in Nevada, a proclamation that recognizes the Paiutes, Shoshone and Washoe nations as early inhabitants of the Great Basin and reiterates the state’s commitment to close the equity gap between indigenous people and the larger population.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office)
Attorneys general oppose limits on foreign students
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced Tuesday he joined 22 state attorneys general in opposing efforts by the Trump administration to severely restrict the amount of time international students are allowed to stay in the United States.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Evan and Molly Thompson pose for a photo a ...
Last Bottle House resident passes
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Evan Thompson III, the last person to have actually lived in the Tom Kelly Bottle House in Rhyolite, passed away Oct. 2 at the age of 83. Most of the information in this article comes from an interview I conducted with him some five years ago.

Getty Images The Open Enrollment Period for 2021 insurance plans runs from Nov. 1, 2020 throug ...
Deal brings vision plans to Nevada Health Link
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange on Wednesday announced a partnership with VSP Individual Vision Plans, an offering of VSP Vision Care, the only national not-for-profit vision benefits company.

Getty Images A Halloween mask is not a substitute for a cloth face mask, and a costume mask sh ...
Health district offers tips for a safe Halloween
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Traditional Halloween activities can be unsafe during a pandemic, and the Southern Nevada Health District is issuing tips to help plan for a safer and healthier Halloween.

Getty Images Nominees also may include teachers considered in previous years but not selected ...
Cattlemen seeking teacher of the year nominations
Staff Report

The Nevada Cattlemen’s Association has started their annual quest for teacher of the year candidates and are asking for help in soliciting nominations from school principals and fellow teachers. The deadline for submitting nominations is Nov. 1.