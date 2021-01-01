40°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Mural completed at community center

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
January 1, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Thanks to a federal grant, the south exterior wall of the Bo ...
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Thanks to a federal grant, the south exterior wall of the Bob Ruud Community received a colorful upgrade courtesy of Reno-based artist Bryce Chisholm. The mural depicts images of the American Southwest, and the namesake of the facility, Mr. Bob Ruud himself.
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A new mural at the Bob Ruud Community Center in Pahrump was ...
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A new mural at the Bob Ruud Community Center in Pahrump was 50% completed on Monday. The mural is now completed.

The Bob Ruud Community Center has taken on a new look to its exterior wall along Basin Avenue.

Those who have passed by the building recently may have noticed a colorful Southwest-themed mural adorning the facade.

Pahrump Tourism Director Arlette Ledbetter said the town’s tourism office was awarded $8,000 earlier this year for a fully-funded ‘Voluntourism Impact Grant’ for the town mural project to be displayed at the center.

Ledbetter noted that the initial intent was for members of the Pahrump Arts Council (PAC) to develop the mural, but that effort did not come to pass due to time constraints, as the arts council indicated the completion deadline of Dec. 30 was not doable.

The Pahrump Valley High School and Rosemary Clarke Middle School art departments also declined to take on the project

Ledbetter also said that if the artwork was not completed by the deadline date, the grant would be forfeited.

She noted that the town’s mural project will feature a “Safe and Open” message.

Funding mechanism

The grant was made possible through Coronavirus Relief Funds through the federal CARES Act and administered by the Nevada Division of Tourism, also known as Travel Nevada where the goal is to promote the community to “Stay Safe to Stay Open for Visitors.”

“Destination Development Specialist with Travel Nevada, Juraj ‘George’ Sojka, reached out to Reno-based artist, Bryce Chisholm, of Abc Art Attack, and Bryce connected with me and contracted to complete the mural in an ‘Americana’ theme,” Ledbetter said. “The artist’s design will include the American flag and a wild horse in a contemporary setting. The messaging ‘Stay Safe to Stay Open’ is part of the grant criteria and will be clearly visible with the artwork.”

Meeting the challenge

Once artist Bryce Chisholm was contacted about the project, he agreed to proceed with painting the mural, while noting that he has put in roughly eight hours each day.

“They contacted me and I said, yeah, I think I can make that happen,” Chisholm said. “Arlette actually had several ideas about the Americana theme. Arlette has been my contact and she was the one that put this all together for me and got me involved with all of it. I have to thank her for her efforts.”

Solo effort

Additionally, Chisholm embarked on the project unaccompanied.

“I’m doing this by myself and I am kind of used to that,” he said. “I have done it enough times that I know what I need to do to make it happen. It’s kind of like one of my philosophies, which is yes I can, and I show up and do it.”

High profile murals aside, Chisholm said he actually began his career as a canvas artist where he creates originals, custom paintings, and more.

“I am in galleries in New Mexico, California, and Northern Nevada,” he said. “I still paint on canvas, but, over the last eight or nine years, I have been doing large-scale murals. This is my first time spending time in Pahrump. I actually drove through here before, but I never stayed the night and spent any quality time here, so this is a first for me. The beloved part of what I do involves meeting the community where people are driving by and honking and coming up and saying hello. It’s really nice to meet the community like that.”

It’s all relative

Additionally, Chisholm, who was born in Reno, and inspired by his father and uncle, has also painted murals in Carson City, Elko, Fernley, and Las Vegas.

“My dad was a contractor in the construction trade and I tried to take the skills that he passed along to me and apply it in the art world,” he said. “I like the creativity aspect along with the technical construction skill. When I was a kid, I had an uncle who was a painter. It was completely different from what I do, but I really liked the creative aspect of it.”

One other individual who enjoyed Chisholm’s creativity is three-year Pahrump resident Eddy Arroio, who is a semi-retired sign designer.

On Thursday of this week, Arroio stopped by the community center as the colorful mural piqued his interest.

“This guy is doing a great job and I really like it,” Arroio said. “I actually drove by here about four days ago and all he had was the colors on the wall. My wife and I looked at the color pattern and thought it was really nice, so we stopped by and asked him what he was doing. He told us he was going to add a horse and Bob Ruud’s face, with a flag in the background and some mountains. He said to come back in a few days and it will be done, so here I am and he’s almost done with it, so he ain’t messing around.”

More to come

Ledbetter, meanwhile noted that the Pahrump Office of Tourism has long considered a mural trail in the area.

“The community center mural can be considered the inaugural project with future projects and grants to follow,” she noted. “The murals are very successful in other communities across America by enhancing local pride, increasing tourism, and providing photo opportunities. Outdoor wall murals also help attract a significant number of visitors dedicated to such artwork. Street art can evoke emotion, entertain and bring people together. Even in this tumultuous year, mural tours are still being conducted as a socially distanced safe activity. There have been many new works inspired by the pandemic.”

To view additional paintings created by Chisholm, visit his website at abcartattack.com

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Santa Claus, seen with his hands stuffed full of toys, ...
Hundreds of holidays meals handed out in Pahrump this Christmas
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

“The Pahrump Holiday Task Force must have been on Santa’s good list this year, as their wishes came true for the wonderful and beautiful Christmas Eve day that was had in Pahrump!”

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Creating a very solemn sight, empty chairs with their lumin ...
Lives lost to COVID remembered over Christmas
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For dozens of Nye County families, the Christmas holiday was one of solemn sadness and mourning as they grieved for their loved ones who have perished due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times From left to right are Nye County Contracts Administrator Da ...
Animal shelter breaks ground in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Thursday, Dec. 31 was a very exciting day in Pahrump, with officials from the town, as well as Nye County, gathering for a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of a long-desired project that has been years in the making, the brand new Pahrump Animal Shelter.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Parked outside of Natural Vibes Wellness and Nutrition Cente ...
Winter Wellness Event provides holiday fun for Pahrump community
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The holiday season in Pahrump is usually jam-packed full of events and activities for the entire community to enjoy but this year things were much more subdued than normal, with the COVID-19 pandemic putting the kibosh on a variety of annual occasions.

Getty Images The SkillsMatch platform quickly audits a person’s experience and training and c ...
SkillsMatch program aims to get Nevadans back to work
Staff Report

In an effort to help Nevadans who are unemployed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and the Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation are using CARES Act funding to make the Emsi SkillsMatch tool available for those seeking to get back into the job market.

Megan Hartzell
Woman calls police for nonemergency
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump woman was taken into custody after allegedly misusing the Nye County Sheriff’s Office emergency dispatch.

Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal In this Aug. 6, 2020, file photo, Nevada Attorney Ge ...
Deceptive income schemes targeted in major crackdown
Staff Report

The Federal Trade Commission and other federal, state and local law enforcement partners announced a nationwide crackdown on scams that target consumers with fake promises of income and financial independence, the impact of which has intensified as scammers take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic and financial crisis.