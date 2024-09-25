83°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Naked man busted at Hwy. 160, Basin Avenue

Nye County Sheriff's Office vehicle. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Nye County Sheriff's Office vehicle. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
More Stories
Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, left, who pleaded not guilty to federal charg ...
Fraud trial for ex-councilwoman Michele Fiore set to start
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Fall Festival brought joyous smiles to thousands ...
Fall Festival brings fantastic fun — PHOTOS
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Ladies with Ms. Senior Golden Years are regular customers at ...
Sunflower Fashions celebrates their grand reopening
Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace Co-President Carmen Murzyn (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Time ...
Local volunteer nominated for Governor’s award
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
September 25, 2024 - 6:58 am
 

On the eve of Pahrump’s Fall Festival, Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Pahrump man on an alleged indecent exposure charge.

Tooling around on bicycle

According to the arrest report, Deputy Nicholas Finlayson was dispatched to the intersection of Highway 160 and Basin Avenue regarding a welfare check on a man riding a red bicycle, later identified as Richard Thompson, just before 8 a.m.

Allegedly seeking attention

Thompson, according to the report, was allegedly waving his hands and screaming expletives on the southwest corner of the intersection just a short distance from the festival’s venue at Petrack Park.

The reporting party stated that he saw Thompson walk to the median of Highway 160 and Basin Avenue where he allegedly took off all of his clothing, revealing himself while jumping up and down in the median.

Full disclosure

“As the reporting party called 911, Thompson put all of his clothes back on and returned back to his red bicycle, which matched the reporting party’s description,” the report stated. “While speaking to Thompson, he admitted to being nude in the intersection, before my arrival,” Finlayson noted.

Additionally, the reporting party expressed to Finlayson that he wanted to press charges against Thompson and then agreed to provide the deputy with a written witness statement, Finlayson added.

Based upon the alleged circumstances of the incident, the sheriff’s office stated that Thompson violated Nevada Revised Statute 201.220.1a, that being open and obscene exposure of his genitals in a public place by allegedly taking off his clothes and jumping in the median at the intersection of Highway 160 and Basin Avenue.

Thompson was then placed into custody and transported to the Nye County Detention Center without further incident.

Caught on video

The entire encounter was captured via the Nye County Sheriff’s Office issued body cam, where all of the footage was uploaded and tagged by Deputy Finlayson, according to the sheriff’s office.

Bail amount was set at $2,000.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com, or on X, formerly Twitter: @pvtimes

MOST READ
THE LATEST
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Fall Festival brought joyous smiles to thousands ...
Fall Festival brings fantastic fun — PHOTOS
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Fall Festival returned for its 59th year this past weekend and thousands of area residents and visitors turned out to ring in the harvest season with all sorts of uproarious fun.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Ladies with Ms. Senior Golden Years are regular customers at ...
Sunflower Fashions celebrates their grand reopening
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

This summer, Laraine Babbitt took over as the new owner of the longtime local clothing boutique, Sunflower Fashions and she recently celebrated her new life’s venture with a grand reopening.

Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace Co-President Carmen Murzyn (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Time ...
Local volunteer nominated for Governor’s award
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Former Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen Carmen Murzyn has been recognized by the Governor’s Stars of Nevada Points of Light Awards Committee.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Homecoming is a teenage right-of-passage that the Pahrump Moo ...
GALLERY: Homeschoolers come together at Steampunk Soiree dance
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Homeschool students of Pahrump and the surrounding areas were invited to celebrate the start of a brand new school year with their very own homecoming dance — the Steampunk Soiree.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Skate boarding competitions always draw plenty of atte ...
After long delay, repairs to resume at skate park
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After nearly a year in limbo, the improvements planned for the Justin Leavitt Skate Park are finally moving forward again.

Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, who pleaded not guilty to federal charges of ...
Judge rules widow of fallen officer can testify in Michele Fiore case
By Noble Brigham Special to Pahrump Valley Times

Prosecutors have accused Michele Fiore of raising tens of thousands of dollars for a statue of a fallen Metropolitan Police Department officer but spending it on herself and her daughter’s wedding.

Nye County
US 95 closed at Indian Springs after two semis crash
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Highway Patrol told the Pahrump Valley Times that two semi-trucks crashed directly head-on. One truck was hauling lithium ion batteries, while the other was carrying lumber, officials said.