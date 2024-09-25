Naked man busted at Hwy. 160, Basin Avenue

On the eve of Pahrump’s Fall Festival, Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Pahrump man on an alleged indecent exposure charge

On the eve of Pahrump’s Fall Festival, Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Pahrump man on an alleged indecent exposure charge.

Tooling around on bicycle

According to the arrest report, Deputy Nicholas Finlayson was dispatched to the intersection of Highway 160 and Basin Avenue regarding a welfare check on a man riding a red bicycle, later identified as Richard Thompson, just before 8 a.m.

Allegedly seeking attention

Thompson, according to the report, was allegedly waving his hands and screaming expletives on the southwest corner of the intersection just a short distance from the festival’s venue at Petrack Park.

The reporting party stated that he saw Thompson walk to the median of Highway 160 and Basin Avenue where he allegedly took off all of his clothing, revealing himself while jumping up and down in the median.

Full disclosure

“As the reporting party called 911, Thompson put all of his clothes back on and returned back to his red bicycle, which matched the reporting party’s description,” the report stated. “While speaking to Thompson, he admitted to being nude in the intersection, before my arrival,” Finlayson noted.

Additionally, the reporting party expressed to Finlayson that he wanted to press charges against Thompson and then agreed to provide the deputy with a written witness statement, Finlayson added.

Based upon the alleged circumstances of the incident, the sheriff’s office stated that Thompson violated Nevada Revised Statute 201.220.1a, that being open and obscene exposure of his genitals in a public place by allegedly taking off his clothes and jumping in the median at the intersection of Highway 160 and Basin Avenue.

Thompson was then placed into custody and transported to the Nye County Detention Center without further incident.

Caught on video

The entire encounter was captured via the Nye County Sheriff’s Office issued body cam, where all of the footage was uploaded and tagged by Deputy Finlayson, according to the sheriff’s office.

Bail amount was set at $2,000.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com, or on X, formerly Twitter: @pvtimes