Nathan Adelson Hospice celebrates Make a Will Month

During August's 'Make a Will' month, Nathan Adelson Hospice is promoting and offering FreeWill, an online will planning resource. (Getty Images)

Nathan Adelson Hospice is celebrating Make a Will Month this August to commemorate life’s final moments.

“For the month of August, Nathan Adelson Hospice aims to help inspire individuals to recognize the people closest to them in their lives, articulate their final desires, and ensure that all wishes are granted when the time comes,” an official press release explained.

To help accomplish this message, Nathan Adelson Hospice is promoting and offering FreeWill, a free online will planning resource.

“FreeWill is an amazing tool,” said Stephanie Forbes, the philanthropy officer at the Nathan Adelson Hospice Foundation. “You can go online and you can create a will, it takes 20 minutes. It asks you to answer a bunch of questions and it’s legal. At the end you get a copy.”

According to FreeWill’s website, it is able to be a zero charge resource because it is supported by nonprofit organizations.

Forbes adds that if someone is interested in including the Nathan Adelson Hospice Foundation in their estate, FreeWill is a great tool to help with that.

It is easy to officially make a will from FreeWill legal: simply print out the will and sign it in front of two witnesses.

FreeWill’s website says they also offer other end-of-life planning documents like advance health care directives and financial powers of attorney. These resources are also free to create.

“I think it’s important that an individual or a family really talk with their loved ones about what their final wishes are and what they want their final moments to be,” said Forbes. “It’s not just about creating a will and creating a legacy. It’s also about doing advanced care planning and really making it so your family understands what you want at the end of your life.”

If you’re interested in using FreeWill, visit freewill.com/nah.

For more information about Nathan Adelson Hospice and their foundation, visit nah.org.

For non-digital advance directive resources, visit Nathan Adelson Hospice at 2270 E. Commercial Rd. Ste. A/B, or contact the Pahrump office at (775) 751-6700.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

August is Make a Will Month

FreeWill: freewill.com/nah

Nathan Adelson Hospice: nah.org

Non-digital advance directive resources: Visit Nathan Adelson Hospice in Pahrump at 2270 E. Commercial Rd., Suite A/B

Contact Pahrump's Nathan Adelson Hospice at (775) 751-6700