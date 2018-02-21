Nathan Adelson Hospice grows in Southern Nevada

Nathan Adelson Hospice, which has locations across Southern Nevada, including Pahrump, announced a deal to acquire a home hospice care provider in the region.

Nathan Adelson Hospice, which has locations across Southern Nevada, including Pahrump, announced a deal to acquire a home hospice care provider in the region.

Nathan Adelson, the state’s largest nonprofit hospice, announced a deal on Feb. 13 to acquire Kindred Hospice in Southern Nevada, which services the Las Vegas area.

“We are excited to announce the acquisition of Kindred Hospice,” said Nathan Adelson Hospice President and CEO Carole Fisher. “As the leader in end-of-life care in Southern Nevada for more than 40 years, Nathan Adelson Hospice continues to forge a path forward, resulting in improved access for patients and their loved ones.”

The deal is expected to close on March 1, though the terms were not released.

Nathan Adelson Hospice was founded in 1978 in the Southern Nevada region with in-home hospice care. The nonprofit opened a physical location in Las Vegas in 1983, with its second opening in 1999.

The group provides 38 beds to the Las Vegas community and services an average of 400 hospice and palliative care patients on a daily basis between its inpatient and in-home hospice care services, according to a news release from the nonprofit.

In Pahrump, Nathan Adelson offers in-home hospice care and has offices at 2270 E. Commercial Road. For more information on services, contact Nathan Adelson at 775-751-6700.

Kindred Hospice is owned by Louisville, Kentucky-based Kindred Healthcare Inc., a group that works in, through its subsidiaries, several aspects of health care, including home health, transitional and inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, rehabilitation services and hospice care.

“Throughout the years, Kindred Healthcare and Nathan Adelson Hospice have worked closely together,” said Linn Billingsley, vice president of operations for Kindred. “Our mutual respect and confidence in one another allows for a seamless transition in the quality of care for our patients and families.”

According to Kindred’s quarterly Securities and Exchange Commission filing, period ending Sept. 30, 2017, the company had 609 sites of service in 40 states for its Kindred at Home division. The division contains mainly the company’s home health, hospice and community care services, the filing stated.

The Kindred Hospice acquisition in Southern Nevada follows Nathan Adelson’s last purchase of Las Vegas Solari Hospice Care in 2016. Solari was owned by HealthCare Partners Nevada LLC at that time.

“Nathan Adelson Hospice will retain its long-established community identity and will continue to explore strategic relationships and partnerships that ensure sustainability,” Fisher said in a news release.

