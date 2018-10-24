Nathan Adelson quality officer in Pahrump earns certification

A Pahrump resident and leader at Nathan Adelson Hospice has earned a “prestigious” certification, according to a news release from the company.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Anne Patriche, BSN, RN, CHPN, CPHQ, quality officer at Nathan Adelson Hospice in Pahrump has earned the National Association of Healthcare Quality's Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality "credential," according to a news release from the hospital. Just under 10,000 of her colleagues have earned the certification.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Nathan Adelson Hospice in Pahrump at 2270 E. Commercial Drive on Feb. 19, 2018, which offers in-home hospice services in the local area. The company offers in-home hospice services in the Pahrump area and in Clark County.

A Pahrump resident and leader at Nathan Adelson Hospice has earned a “prestigious” certification, according to a news release from the company.

Anne Patriche, who has been with Nathan Adelson for 14 years, has earned the National Association of Healthcare Quality’s Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality “credential,” a news release from the company stated.

Patriche, a quality officer at Nathan Adelson, earned the credential (certification) by passing “a fully accredited, international examination that assesses knowledge and understanding of the process to achieve regulatory compliance and accreditation/licensure, program development and management along a continuum of care and quality improvement concepts as well as departmental management skills,” the release stated.

Patriche has worked in several roles since starting with Nathan Adelson more than a decade ago: case manager, admission nurse and also had been senior director of nursing for the Pahrump location.

The credential covers the profession of quality/case/care/disease/utilization and risk management, according to the release. The release also stated that the credential “emphasizes how all of these programs and processes integrate into an effective system.”

Patriche joins 10,000 of her colleagues in the U.S. and internationally that hold the certification. She is in graduate school at the University of Maryland, Baltimore, where she is seeking a master’s in palliative care.

Nathan Adelson recently celebrated its 40th anniversary. The group offers hospice and palliative care to an average of 400 patients daily in Southern Nevada, Pahrump and the Las Vegas area.

In Pahrump, Nathan Adelson, a nonprofit hospice, offers in-home hospice services. The hospice opened its first in-patient hospice in 1983 in Las Vegas.

Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com