National parks will be free to enter on Sept. 27 for National Public Lands Day

To celebrate National Public Lands Day, the U.S. Department of Interior is offering a way to experience many public lands, including national parks, without having to pay for entry.

“National Public Lands Day is organized annually and led by the National Environmental Education Foundation, in partnership with the National Park Service and other federal agencies,” the National Park Service website informs. “Hundreds of thousands of volunteers roll up their sleeves to help restore and preserve public lands of all types and sizes—from iconic national parks and rivers to local urban green spaces and everything in between.”

On Sept. 27, public lands managed by the U.S. Department of Interior that usually charge an entry fee will be free to enter. For National Public Lands Day this includes areas run by the Bureau of Land Management, the Fish and Wildlife Service, and the National Park Service.

“National Public Lands Day is more than a clean-up—it’s a chance to connect with new communities, an event that creates kinship among those working together for a common goal, and an opportunity to use America’s public lands for education, recreation, and overall physical and mental health,” the National Park Service website further explains.

Other than visiting public lands for free, the National Park Service lists volunteer work and simply being outdoors as some of the ways you can help celebrate National Public Lands Day.

Iconic national parks within driving distance from Pahrump are Death Valley in California and Nevada, Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Las Vegas, Great Basin in Nevada, Grand Canyon in Arizona, Bryce Canyon, Baker Dam Recreation Area, the Red Cliffs Recreation Area and Zion in Utah, and Joshua Tree in California.

If you’re unable to visit these places on Sept. 27, there are also other ways to enter public lands for free or at a discounted price.

“In addition, there are affordable or free pass options for seniors aged 62 or older, fourth-grade students, current military and dependents, Gold Star families and veterans, individuals with permanent disabilities and volunteers with more than 250 hours,” the U.S. Department of Interior website details.

For more information about 2025 Fee Free Days visit doi.gov/blog/mark-your-calendars-fee-free-days-2025.

To learn more about National Public Lands Day and ways to get involved visit nps.gov/subjects/npscelebrates/public-lands-day.htm.

To view the full list of participating Sept. 27 BLM locations, visit blm.gov/programs/recreation/recreation-programs/fee-free-days.

View all of America’s national parks, historic sites, and monuments at nps.gov/findapark/index.htm.

If you’re interested in learning more about the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and their locations visit fws.gov.

For more information about obtaining a free or discounted interagency Entrance Pass visit nps.gov/planyourvisit/passes.htm.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

Free entry into public lands on National Public Lands Day Sept. 27