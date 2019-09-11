70°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

National Voter Registration Month underway

Staff Report
September 11, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, ahead of the 2020 primary and general elections, joined fellow members of the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) in encouraging citizens to celebrate National Voter Registration Month by registering to vote.

“National Voter Registration Month is a time to promote the various means available for eligible Nevadans to register to vote, including online, by mail, or in person,” Cegavske said in a statement. “Voting is a right and privilege granted to United States citizens that should not be taken for granted. Nevadans need to take the opportunity to make their voices heard by electing local, state and federal officials through the process of voting.”

The nation’s Secretaries of State established September as National Voter Registration Month in 2002 as a non-partisan means of encouraging voter participation and increasing awareness about state requirements and deadlines for voting.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has joined the effort by proclaiming the month of September 2019 as Voter Registration Month in Nevada.

To register to vote in Nevada, a person must be a United States citizen, be at least 18 years of age on or before Election Day, and have resided in their Nevada county for at least 30 days. The Secretary of State’s office has information, resources and accessible tools available on its website at www.nvsos.gov

People can also register online by visiting www.registertovotenv.gov

Those with questions or need of more information can contact the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office at nvelect@sos.nv.gov

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Argosy Minerals Limited A view from the Tonopah Lithium Project property looking south. Lithium ...
Australian company buys lithium project in Nye’s Big Smoky Valley
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Argosy Minerals Limited, an Australian company focused on the exploration of lithium, signed a binding agreement to acquire a lithium brine project in the Big Smoky Valley about 40 minutes away from Tonopah, according to an announcement.

Nancy Whipperman/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Officials from the Nevada Governor's Office of ...
Gathering intel for future growth in rural Nevada
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Officials from the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) traveled around the state this summer to gather information for the creation of an economic plan for Nevada.

U.S. Department of Agriculture More information about USDA’s Rural Energy Program is availabl ...
Workshop for rural Nevada business owners, farmers
Staff Report

A workshop is planned in Southern Nevada through an outreach effort to rural Nevada business owners or farmers looking to cut energy costs.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Beatty Water and Sanitation Board of T ...
Member appointed to Beatty Water and Sanitation District board
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nicole Altman recently was appointed to the Beatty Water and Sanitation District Board of Trustees, filling a vacant position seat that resulted from the passing of Barry Jacoby.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Sept. 7 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $9 million.

Senior Airman Baylee Belanger/Nevada National Guard Brig. Gen. Ondra Berry, center, receives c ...
Nevada National Guard gets new leader in history-making move
By Briana Erickson Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Brig. Gen. William Burks, 65, who led both the reserve forces for 10 years, handed over the title of adjutant general to Brig. Gen. Ondra Berry, 60, Saturday in Reno.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Today includes 9/11 remembrance ceremonies in Pahrump ...
Pahrump ceremonies to commemorate 9/11
Staff Report

Events are planned today in Pahrump to remember the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States.