Naval pilot killed in Death Valley crash identified

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
August 7, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The Navy fighter jet pilot who died after crashing a fighter jet at Death Valley National Park last week has been identified as Lt. Charles Walker, 33.

Walker crashed roughly 40 miles north of Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake in California, where he was conducting a training mission on the west side of Death Valley near Father Crowley Overlook in an area known as Star Wars Canyon, ABC News reported.

Walker was piloting an F/A-18E single-seat aircraft from strike fighter squadron VFA-151, known as the “Vigilantes,” based at Naval Air Station Lemoore in California.

At the time, Walker was flying with a second Navy fighter jet when the crash occurred.

The second fighter jet returned safely.

Reports of the crash were received by Death Valley park officials at approximately 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31.

In a series of statements via Twitter, Capt. James Bates, of the Commander Strike Fighter Wing Pacific, called Walker an incredible naval aviator, husband and son, while noting that Naval Air Station Lemoore is grieving the loss of one of their own.

“He was an integral member of the Vigilante family and his absence will be keenly felt on the flight line,” he said. “Our aviators understand the risks associated with this profession, and they knowingly accept it in service to our nation. The untimely loss of a fellow aviator and shipmate pains us all. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends.”

At least seven people on the ground sustained minor injuries from shrapnel.

The location

As noted in a Los Angeles Times feature story back in May of this year, Star Wars Canyon, which is roughly a three-hour drive from Los Angeles, is more than five miles long and up to 5,000 feet wide.

Death Valley National Park spokesman Patrick Taylor told the publication that the United States Air Force and Navy have used “Star Wars Canyon” as a training area since World War II, long before it became part of the national park in 1994.

“Most of the aircraft that pass through come from nearby bases such as Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, Naval Air Station Lemoore, Edwards Air Force Base, Fresno Air National Guard Base and Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada. Foreign allied forces are also known to make flybys,” the newspaper stated.

Death Valley Park statement

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the pilot,” said Death Valley National Park Superintendent Mike Reynolds, via news release. “Death Valley is proud of our unique role as a training ground for the military and we mourn the loss of this brave pilot. We’re also relieved that the injuries to the seven bystanders were not more severe.”

U.S. Navy officials are investigating the exact cause of the fighter jet crash.

Pahrump Valley Times Editor David Jacobs contributed to this story.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

