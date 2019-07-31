Navy fighter jet crashes on west side of Death Valley

A Navy fighter jet crashed Wednesday at Death Valley National Park during training, the Navy reported, a crash that resulted in seven minor injuries to people on the ground.

Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal An example of an F/A-18 Super Hornet. This file photo shows it preparing to land at Nellis Air Force Base during the 2017 second Red Flag air combat exercise in Las Vegas.

The status of the pilot was not known, but a search and rescue effort was underway, the Navy reported via Twitter.

The aircraft was on a routine training flight when the crash occurred north of Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake about 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Navy said. Search and rescue teams activated to the remote area.

The name of the pilot and circumstances at the time of the crash were not immediately known. An investigation was underway.

The fighter jet was identified as an F/A-18E Super Hornet, a single-seat aircraft. It was from strike fighter squadron VFA-151, known as the Vigilantes, and based at Naval Air Station Lemoore in California. It was flying with a second Navy fighter when the crash occurred. The second fighter jet returned safely.

Patrick Taylor, a spokesman for Death Valley National Park, told ABC News that the park received a report from the Panamint Springs Resort that a military plane had crashed on the west side of Death Valley near Father Crowley Overlook in an area known as Star Wars Canyon, ABC reported.

The canyon — more than 5 miles long and up to 5,000 feet wide — is about a three-hour drive northeast of Los Angeles, off California Highway 190, the Los Angeles Times reported in a May 2019 feature story.

Taylor told the LA Times for the story that the Air Force and Navy have used “Star Wars Canyon” as a training area since World War II, long before it became part of the national park in 1994.

“Most of the aircraft that pass through come from nearby bases such as Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, Naval Air Station Lemoore, Edwards Air Force Base, Fresno Air National Guard Base and Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada. Foreign allied forces are also known to make flybys,” the newspaper stated.

In reporting on the seven people hurt on the ground Wednesday, the LA Times said that it was “unclear whether those who reported injuries were in the area to observe the jets.”

The Super Hornet is “able to perform virtually every mission in the tactical spectrum, including air superiority, day/night strike with precision-guided weapons, fighter escort, close air support, suppression of enemy air defenses, maritime strike, reconnaissance, forward air control and tanker missions,” according to the website of its manufacturer, Boeing.