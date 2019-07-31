88°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Navy fighter jet crashes on west side of Death Valley

By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times
July 31, 2019 - 2:48 pm
 
Updated July 31, 2019 - 2:57 pm

A Navy fighter jet crashed Wednesday at Death Valley National Park during training, the Navy reported, a crash that resulted in seven minor injuries to people on the ground.

The status of the pilot was not known, but a search and rescue effort was underway, the Navy reported via Twitter.

The aircraft was on a routine training flight when the crash occurred north of Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake about 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Navy said. Search and rescue teams activated to the remote area.

The name of the pilot and circumstances at the time of the crash were not immediately known. An investigation was underway.

The fighter jet was identified as an F/A-18E Super Hornet, a single-seat aircraft. It was from strike fighter squadron VFA-151, known as the Vigilantes, and based at Naval Air Station Lemoore in California. It was flying with a second Navy fighter when the crash occurred. The second fighter jet returned safely.

Patrick Taylor, a spokesman for Death Valley National Park, told ABC News that the park received a report from the Panamint Springs Resort that a military plane had crashed on the west side of Death Valley near Father Crowley Overlook in an area known as Star Wars Canyon, ABC reported.

The canyon — more than 5 miles long and up to 5,000 feet wide — is about a three-hour drive northeast of Los Angeles, off California Highway 190, the Los Angeles Times reported in a May 2019 feature story.

Taylor told the LA Times for the story that the Air Force and Navy have used “Star Wars Canyon” as a training area since World War II, long before it became part of the national park in 1994.

“Most of the aircraft that pass through come from nearby bases such as Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, Naval Air Station Lemoore, Edwards Air Force Base, Fresno Air National Guard Base and Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada. Foreign allied forces are also known to make flybys,” the newspaper stated.

In reporting on the seven people hurt on the ground Wednesday, the LA Times said that it was “unclear whether those who reported injuries were in the area to observe the jets.”

The Super Hornet is “able to perform virtually every mission in the tactical spectrum, including air superiority, day/night strike with precision-guided weapons, fighter escort, close air support, suppression of enemy air defenses, maritime strike, reconnaissance, forward air control and tanker missions,” according to the website of its manufacturer, Boeing.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Screenshot/Small Business Administration website The Small Business Administration is adjusting ...
U.S. effort affects small businesses
Staff Report

The U.S. Small Business Administration recently issued an interim final rule that will adjust monetary-based small business size standards for inflation to allow more small businesses to become eligible for the SBA’s loan and contracting programs.

Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske attends a ro ...
Launch of new business processing system in Nevada
Staff Report

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske announced that the Commercial Recordings Division’s new business processing system was launching earlier this month.

Nathan Adelson Hospice/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Karen Rubel was named as president a ...
Nathan Adelson Hospice gets new leader
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nathan Adelson Hospice, which offers hospice care and palliative medicine in Southern Nevada, has a new leader over an organization that has been in existence for over four decades. The hospice expanded to Pahrump over 10 years ago.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times On March 16, Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies and det ...
2 additional arrests in Nye County murder investigation
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s Office detectives have made two additional arrests relating to a murdered Tonopah man whose body was located inside an abandoned mineshaft, roughly 30 miles east of the town.

Pierce Kupfer/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A look at the large number grasshoppers outsi ...
Flying insects descend upon Pahrump region
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

It seems that Mother Nature has played a big role in the recent Southern Nevada grasshopper invasion.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Matt Luis, fourth from right, stands for a group photo with ...
Pahrump’s Matt Luis set to retire after 23 years
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It is the end of an era and the beginning of a whole new chapter for Matt Luis, as he will soon be officially retiring from his longstanding position as Pahrump Buildings and Grounds manager.

Pahrump Arts Council The Readers Nook of the Pahrump Community Library is displaying the "Simul ...
Art exhibit opens in Pahrump
Staff Report

Join the Pahrump Arts Council for refreshments from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 at a meet and welcome for local artists featuring their “Simulate the Masters” works on exhibit in the Readers Nook of the Pahrump Community Library, organizers announced.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, July 27 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $66 million.