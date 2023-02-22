NCSO: 1 dead, 1 injured after AR-15 attack at Pahrump trailer
UPDATED: A man has been arrested for murder after a shooting survivor told Nye County authorities he had suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. That victim told investigators that a man armed with an AR-15 rifle had shot him and killed another male inside of a trailer in Pahrump.
PAHRUMP — Moses Hoody, 26, has been booked on charges of murder, attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon, according to a report from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said Hoody was shooting into a home around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 2000 block of East Basin Avenue when he injured a 41-year-old man and killed a 69-year-old man.
Hoody was arrested by SWAT officers outside the home about an hour later.
This is a developing story.
