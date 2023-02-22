42°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

NCSO: 1 dead, 1 injured after AR-15 attack at Pahrump trailer

By Selwyn Harris Times-Bonanza & Golfield News
February 22, 2023 - 7:09 am
 
Updated February 22, 2023 - 10:26 am
File photo
File photo

PAHRUMP — Moses Hoody, 26, has been booked on charges of murder, attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon, according to a report from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Hoody was shooting into a home around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 2000 block of East Basin Avenue when he injured a 41-year-old man and killed a 69-year-old man.

Hoody was arrested by SWAT officers outside the home about an hour later.

The surviving victim was transported to Desert View Hospital following the shooting.

His condition is unknown.

Sheriff Joe McGill said the survivor called Nye County dispatch to report that he had suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. He reportedly told investigators that a man armed with an AR-15 rifle had shot him and killed another man inside of a trailer.

SWAT standoff

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was activated to the scene along with several deputies and detectives.

Hoody allegedly barricaded himself inside the trailer, according to NCSO reports, which led to a brief standoff. SWAT Bearcat Tactical Vehicle was eventually deployed to the scene.

With coordinated efforts of sheriff’s office deputies and the SWAT team, entry was made into the residence where they located and arrested the suspect at approximately 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies located the deceased individual with gunshot wounds inside the residence. His identity has not been released.

Detectives are investigating the motive the deadly shooting.

This is a developing story.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Inspirations Senior Living was filled with guests on Saturda ...
Inspirations Senior Living marks 10 years in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Inspirations has become a well-known part of the local community, offering independent, assisted and memory care living, as well as short-term respite stays.

Brent Schanding Editor, Pahrump Valley Times
PAHRUMP | BUSINESS BRIEFINGS
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

A quick look at openings, closings and other industry news.

Daria Sokolova/ Pahrump Valley Times The shuttered Nye Regional Medical Center sits along Main ...
County ok’s $950,000 in loans, grants for Tonopah hospital tear down
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After many years of financial strife, in 2015 the Nye Regional Medical Center in Tonopah officially shut its doors to the public, leaving the community and surrounding areas hours away from the nearest hospital. Although some medical services have since returned, community members all agree it is not enough and the Northern Nye County Hospital District has been doing all it can to remedy the problem.

Beatty Advisory Board makes its voice heard
Beatty Advisory Board makes its voice heard
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Many of the Beatty Town Advisory Board’s actions of late have consisted of drafting and sending letters in support of or against proposals or projects possibly affecting the community.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Nugget Events Center was filled with conservati ...
Republican fundraiser brings in $6K for student scholarships.
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The evening of Saturday, Feb. 11 was a very exciting one for the members of the Pahrump Valley Republican Women as they played host to one of the valley’s largest political events of the year, the annual Lincoln Day Dinner.

Photo by Nye County Sheriff’s Office Dairy Queen robbery suspect Michael Duren was located an ...
Dairy Queen robbery suspect captured
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested a man positively identified as the alleged suspect responsible for the robbery of the Dairy Queen on Sunday morning.

A roadblock remains on State Route 190 leading into Death Valley National Park following monsoo ...
Popular highway in Death Valley reopens
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Following last summer’s historic rainfall, day-to-day travels in and around Death Valley National Park are returning to normal.